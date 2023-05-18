Resident Evil: Death Island CG Animated Film Gets Manga

Manga launches on Friday

The official Twitter account for CAPCOM 's Resident Evil ( Biohazard ) franchise announced on Tuesday that Resident Evil: Death Island (Japanese title: Biohazard: Death Island ), the new CG animated film in CAPCOM 's Resident Evil series, is getting a manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Comic Hu section of the Nico Nico Seiga website on Friday. ZINO Kodakujii is drawing the manga.

The film will open on July 7 in Japan.

Sony Pictures Entertainment is distributing the film worldwide excluding Japan, and it describes the story:

D.S.O. agent Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers, when a mysterious woman thwarts his pursuit. Meanwhile, B.S.A.A. agent Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, where the cause of the infection cannot be identified. The only thing the victims have in common is that they all visited Alcatraz Island recently. Following that clue, Chris and his team head to the island, where a new horror awaits them.

Eiichirō Hasumi ( Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness , live-action Assassination Classroom ) is directing the film, and Makoto Fukami ( Psycho-Pass ) is writing the screenplay. Additional staff announced includes Rei Kondō ( Resident Evil: Damnation ), who is in charge of the film's music, and CG director Tomohiro Shimizu .

Resident Evil: Death Island is the sequel to the Resident Evil: Vendetta film, which screened in theaters in the United States and Canada in June 2017. The film opened in Japanese theaters in May 2017. The film is the third CG-animated film for the franchise , after 2008's Resident Evil: Degeneration and 2012's Resident Evil: Damnation .

