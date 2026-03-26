Fairy Princess Minky Momo Magical Girl Franchise Unveils New Anime's Title, Theatrical Release This Year

The official website for the new original video anime ( OVA ) of the Fairy Princess Minky Momo magical girl anime franchise opened on Thursday and revealed the title Mahō no Princess Minky Momo Akogare no Yume e Magokoro no Duo ( Fairy Princess Minky Momo A Duo of Sincerity Toward a Dream of Longing), and its theater release this year. The website also revealed the new OVA 's teaser trailer, main staff, and super teaser video.

Image via Fairy Princess Minky Momo franchise's X/Twitter account ©ASHI PRODUCTIONS 2026／FPMM Committee

The new OVA 's story is set in Diginarsa, the land of dreams and hopes, which maintains its existence through dream energy. But the land is in danger of disappearing as humans lose their dreams and hopes, and the dream energy decreases. As a last resort, the land's king sends off his three companions Chamocha, Dettabook, and Pipirupi to Minky Momo for help.

On her 12th birthday, a girl named Momo received a smartphone as a present, and awakens as Minky Momo after meeting the king's companions and resolves herself to save Diginarsa. As Momo steadily collects dream energy, a mysterious app begins to become popular in the city. But the dreams that children talk about in the app are nothing but frivolous dreams only driven by the desire for recognition or boosting their viewing numbers. Momo starts to question everyone's dreams.

Ayumu Watanabe ( Witch Hat Atelier , Akane-banashi , Space Brothers ) is directing the anime at Ashi Production . The original 1982-1983 anime's main animator Hiroshi Watanabe and Minky Momo in The Station of Your Memories key animator Mari Tominaga are designing the characters. Deko Akao ( Arakawa Under the Bridge two seasons, Pretty Rhythm Aurora Dream ) is writing the script, Katsunori Shimizu ( Magical Girl Ore , Citrus ) is the sound director, Zack Promotion is in charge of sound production, and Tomoki Hasegawa ( Minky Momo in The Station of Your Memories , Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ) is composing the music. Studio Live is credited for design cooperation. MOVIC and Giggly Box are distributing.

The new OVA will be the franchise 's first new one since 1994's Minky Momo in The Station of Your Memories , 32 years ago.

William Winckler Productions launched an Amazon Instant Video release of the 1982-1983 television anime as English-dubbed features in 2015, and it described the story:

In Minky Momo , a princess from a magical world is sent to Earth to help people recover their lost hopes and dreams. Using her magic, and with the aid of her magical dog, monkey and bird, Minky – known on Earth as “Gigi” – encounters amazing adventures.

The 1982-1983 series inspired a television series followup in 1991-1992 and several OVAs. Harmony Gold USA released the Fairy Princess Minky Momo: La ronde in my dream OVA in English as Gigi and the Fountain of Youth . Crunchyroll began streaming the original television anime in January 2024.