MF Ghost Anime Gets Final Season

Teaser video, visual unveiled

Following the final episode of the third season of the anime of Shuuichi Shigeno 's MF Ghost manga, the series' official website announced on Friday that there will be a fourth and final season. The website unveiled a teaser video and visual:

Image via MF Ghost anime's website © しげの秀一・講談社／MFゴースト製作委員会

Image via MF Ghost anime's website © しげの秀一・講談社／MFゴースト製作委員会

The anime began streaming onin Japan on January 1 at 11:30 p.m. JST. The anime debuted on TV onand BSon January 4 at 11:30 p.m., before airing later that evening on. The series is also airing on, andis streaming the anime as it airs. It added an Englishfor the season on January 22.

Nanako Aizawa voices Emma Green, a 19-year-old driver from England.

Yū Serizawa performs the opening theme song "Timeless Power feat. MOTSU , and Himika Akaneya performs the ending theme song "Yokan no Tochū Prod. Taku Takahashi ( m-flo )" (En Route to a Hunch).

The series takes place in the 2020s, when self-driving cars are ubiquitous in Japan. The manga centers on Kanata Livington, a Japanese driver who goes back to Japan after graduating at the top of his class at a racing school in England. The series also focuses on the MFG, a racing circuit on public roads that has garnered attention worldwide.

The first season premiered in October 2023 on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting channel. The anime also ran on Animax , TV Aichi , Shizuoka Broadcasting System , TV Setouchi , Tochigi TV , and YTV . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The second season debuted in October 2024 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting . The second season also ran on YTV , TV Aichi , and Animax , and streams on Lemino and Prime Video in Japan. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired and is also streaming an English dub .

Shuuichi Shigeno ( Initial D ) launched the MF Ghost manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in September 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English. The manga went on hiatus in November 2022 due to Shigeno's poor health, but returned in February 2023. The manga went back on hiatus in April 2023, then returned that June, and started its "final battle." The manga ended in February 2025. The 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June 2025.