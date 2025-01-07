MF Ghost Manga Ends in 6 Chapters

© Shuuichi Shigeno, Kodansha

Amazon's listing for this year's seventh issue of'sshows the magazine's cover, which reveals that'smanga will end in six chapters. The magazine will ship on Friday.

The series is entering the climax of its "final battle" in the same issue on Friday.

The manga went on hiatus in November 2022 due to Shigeno's poor health, but returned in February 2023. The manga went back on hiatus that April, then returned that June and started its "final battle."

Shuuichi Shigeno ( Initial D ) launched the MF Ghost manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in September 2017. The 21st compiled book volume shipped in Japan on October 4. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The author of Initial D has roared back onto the track with another hit! In a near future where cars have mostly switched over to sustainable power, combustion engine racing is a rarity. The MFG is the last major race for this dying breed, and half-Japanese Kanata Rivington has come back to try his luck. But that's not all he's come to Japan to do...he's searching for his father, too. Can even the ambitious Kanata accomplish all he's set out to do?

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation premiered in October 2023 on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting channel. The anime also ran on Animax , TV Aichi , Shizuoka Broadcasting System , TV Setouchi , Tochigi TV , and YTV . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The second season debuted on October 6 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting . The new season also ran on YTV , TV Aichi , and Animax , and streamed on Lemino and Prime Video in Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime and is also streaming an English dub .

The anime will get a third season.

Source: Amazon Japan