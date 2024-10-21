Crunchyroll Streams MF Ghost Anime's 2nd Season's English Dub Debuts, Reveals Cast

Image via MF Ghost anime's X/Twitter account ©Shuichi Shigeno, Kodansha/MF GHOST Committee.

dub

began streaming the Englishof the second season of the television anime of'smanga on Sunday. Thecast, which features returning members, includes:

Helena Walstrom is the voice director. Samantha Herek is the producer. Clayton Browning is in charge of adaptation. James Baker is the mixer and Derric Benavides is engineer.

The anime premiered in Japan on October 6.

Yū Serizawa performs the second season's opening theme song "ROCK ME KISS ME feat. MOTSU ." Himika Akaneya is returning to the anime to perform the ending theme song "Side U (Prod. AmPm )."

The first season premiered in October 2023.

Tomohito Naka ( Initial D Legend 2: Racer , Initial D Legend 3: Dream , Sword Gai: The Animation ) is directing the anime at his studio Felix Film . Kenichi Yamashita ( Ketsuekigata-kun! , Actually, I Am… ) is in charge of the series scripts, and writing them with Akihiko Inari . Naoyuki Onda ( Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway , Psycho-Pass 3 ) is designing the characters and serving as one of the chief animation directors with Chiyoko Sakamoto . Hiroki Uchida is the 3D director. Masafumi Mima is directing the sound, and Akio Dobashi ( Initial D: Legend films, Sisters of Wellber , Dance in the Vampire Bund ) is composing the music.

The series takes place in the 2020s, when self-driving cars are ubiquitous in Japan. The manga centers on Kanata Livington, a Japanese driver who goes back to Japan after graduating at the top of his class at a racing school in England. The series also focuses on the MFG, a racing circuit on public roads that has garnered attention worldwide.

Shuuichi Shigeno ( Initial D ) launched the MF Ghost manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in September 2017. The 21st compiled book volume shipped in Japan on October 4. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English. The manga went on hiatus in November 2022 due to Shigeno's poor health, but returned in February 2023. The manga went back on hiatus that April 2023, then returned in June 2023, and started its "final battle."

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)