MF Ghost Season 2 Anime's Promo Video Unveils Opening Theme, October 6 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Shuuichi Shigeno 's MF Ghost manga unveiled the second promotional video for the second season on Friday. The video reveals the season's October 6 premiere, as well as previews the newly unveiled opening theme song "ROCK ME KISS ME feat. MOTSU " by Yū Serizawa .

Crunchyroll will host a premiere screening of the second season on August 24 at Anime NYC .

The anime premiered in October 2023 on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting channel. The anime also runs on Animax , TV Aichi , Shizuoka Broadcasting System , TV Setouchi , Tochigi TV , and YTV . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

© しげの秀一・講談社／MFゴースト製作委員会

Tomohito Naka ( Initial D Legend 2: Racer , Initial D Legend 3: Dream , Sword Gai: The Animation ) is directing the anime at his studio Felix Film . Kenichi Yamashita ( Ketsuekigata-kun! , Actually, I Am… ) is in charge of the series scripts, and writing them with Akihiko Inari . Naoyuki Onda ( Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway , Psycho-Pass 3 ) is designing the characters and serving as one of the chief animation directors with Chiyoko Sakamoto . Hiroki Uchida is the 3D director. Masafumi Mima is directing the sound, and Akio Dobashi ( Initial D: Legend films, Sisters of Wellber , Dance in the Vampire Bund ) is composing the music. Yū Serizawa performs the opening theme song "JUNGLE FIRE feat. MOTSU ," and Himika Akaneya performs the ending theme song "Stereo Sunset (Prod. AmPm )."

The series takes place in the 2020s, when self-driving cars are ubiquitous in Japan. The manga centers on Kanata Livington, a Japanese driver who goes back to Japan after graduating at the top of his class at a racing school in England. The series also focuses on the MFG, a racing circuit on public roads that has garnered attention worldwide.

Shuuichi Shigeno ( Initial D ) launched the MF Ghost manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in September 2017. The 20th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on June 6. Kodansha Comics and Comixology are publishing the manga in English. The manga went on hiatus in November 2022 due to Shigeno's poor health, but returned in February 2023. The manga had gone back on hiatus that April, then returned that June, and started its "final battle."

Shigeno ended his Initial D manga in Young Magazine in July 2013, and Tokyopop published the beginning of that manga in North America, and Kodansha Comics and Comixology are offering the complete manga in English. The manga inspired several television anime series, a live-action film, several original video anime projects, and a successful game line. The manga inspired a trilogy of anime films, the third of which opened in February 2016.

Sources: MF Ghost anime's website, Crunchyroll

