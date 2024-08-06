Crunchyroll to Stream 'Good Bye, Dragon Life' TV Anime with Early Premiere at Anime NYC

Image courtesy of DMM Pictures © 永島ひろあき・アルファポリス／「さようなら竜生、こんにちは人生」製作委員会

Crunchyroll

announced on Tuesday that it will stream the television anime of author, illustrator, and character designer's) novels for the fall anime season. The company will stream the anime in October in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Indian subcontinent.will screen the premiere for the series at this year'sevent on August 23.

Crunchyroll will also host a panel at Anime NYC on August 23 for the Shangri-La Frontier television anime with original author Katarina , manga artist Ryōsuke Fuji , and anime producer Hiroyuki Aoi .

There will be a premiere screening of the second season of the MF Ghost television anime on August 24 at Anime NYC .

Good Bye, Dragon Life will debut in October on TBS , and stars:

Ken'ichi Nishida ( Papuwa ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP and Vega Entertainment . Naokatsu Tsuda ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure director) is writing the script. Nozomi Kawashige ( Battle Game in 5 Seconds sub-character designer) is designing the characters. Tatsuhiko Saiki ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) and Hanae Nakamura ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) are composing the music. LUN8 perform the opening theme song "Together Forever."

The story follows Dolan, who was once the strongest dragon until humans killed him. Now, Dolan has been reborn into a human villager who is devoted to working in the fields and hunting animals for food. It is a simpler life that fills his heart with joy. One day, he meets a lamia named Celina while investigating the swamp. Celina is searching for a mate, but is not good at seducing humans. Although one is a human and the other is a monster, they slowly begin to connect to one another. However, they run into various enemies...

The web novels debuted in 2013. AlphaPolis publishes the novels in print. Nagashima and Kurono debuted a manga adaptation in December 2015.

Anime NYC 2024 will take place on August 23-25. The event will take over the full main building of the Javits Center for the first time in 2024.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine, link 2)