Crunchyroll to Stream 'Good Bye, Dragon Life' TV Anime with Early Premiere at Anime NYC
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll will also host a panel at Anime NYC on August 23 for the Shangri-La Frontier television anime with original author Katarina, manga artist Ryōsuke Fuji, and anime producer Hiroyuki Aoi.
There will be a premiere screening of the second season of the MF Ghost television anime on August 24 at Anime NYC.
Good Bye, Dragon Life will debut in October on TBS, and stars:
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Dolan, the strongest dragon who has been reborn into a human
- Hitomi Sekine as Celina, a lamia whom Dolan meets
- Ayaka Ōhashi as Christina
- Akane Matsunaga as Air
- Mikoi Sasaki as Diadra
- Shōya Ishige as Geo
- Yurina Amami as Fio
- Madoka Asahina as Mar
- Masaaki Mizunaka as Geolude
- Yui Ogura as Raphrasia
- Yukihiro Nozuyama as Geren
- Satoshi Hino as Georg
Ken'ichi Nishida (Papuwa) is directing the anime at Synergy SP and Vega Entertainment. Naokatsu Tsuda (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure director) is writing the script. Nozomi Kawashige (Battle Game in 5 Seconds sub-character designer) is designing the characters. Tatsuhiko Saiki (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!) and Hanae Nakamura (The Quintessential Quintuplets) are composing the music. LUN8 perform the opening theme song "Together Forever."
The story follows Dolan, who was once the strongest dragon until humans killed him. Now, Dolan has been reborn into a human villager who is devoted to working in the fields and hunting animals for food. It is a simpler life that fills his heart with joy. One day, he meets a lamia named Celina while investigating the swamp. Celina is searching for a mate, but is not good at seducing humans. Although one is a human and the other is a monster, they slowly begin to connect to one another. However, they run into various enemies...
The web novels debuted in 2013. AlphaPolis publishes the novels in print. Nagashima and Kurono debuted a manga adaptation in December 2015.
Anime NYC 2024 will take place on August 23-25. The event will take over the full main building of the Javits Center for the first time in 2024.
Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine, link 2)