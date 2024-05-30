News
Good Bye, Dragon Life. TV Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals Additional Cast, October Premiere
posted on by Alex Mateo
The staff for the television anime of author Hiroaki Nagashima, illustrator Kisuke Ichimaru, and character designer Kurono's Good Bye, Dragon Life. (Sayonara Ryūsei, Konnichiwa Jinsei) novels revealed on Thursday the second promotional video, first key visual, additional cast, and the October premiere.
The newly announced cast includes:
The anime stars Shunsuke Takeuchi as Dolan, the strongest dragon who has been reborn into a human, and Hitomi Sekine as Celina, a lamia whom Dolan meets.
Ken'ichi Nishida (Papuwa) is directing the anime at Synergy SP and Vega Entertainment. Naokatsu Tsuda (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure director) is writing the script. Nozomi Kawashige (Battle Game in 5 Seconds sub-character designer) is designing the characters. Tatsuhiko Saiki (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!) and Hanae Nakamura (The Quintessential Quintuplets) are composing the music.
The story follows Dolan, who was once the strongest dragon until humans killed him. Now, Dolan has been reborn into a human villager who is devoted to working in the fields and hunting animals for food. It is a simpler life that fills his heart with joy. One day, he meets a lamia named Celina while investigating the swamp. Celina is searching for a mate, but is not good at seducing humans. Although one is a human and the other is a monster, they slowly begin to connect to one another. However, they run into various enemies...
The web novels debuted in 2013. AlphaPolis published the Sayonara Ryūsei, Konnichiwa Jinsei (Good Bye, Dragon Life, Hello Human Life) light novels' first volume in March 2015. The 24th volume launched in Japan on March 21. Nagashima and Kurono debuted a manga adaptation in December 2015. The 12th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on March 19.
Source: Press release