Good Bye, Dragon Life. TV Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals Additional Cast, October Premiere

The staff for the television anime of author Hiroaki Nagashima , illustrator Kisuke Ichimaru , and character designer Kurono 's Good Bye, Dragon Life . ( Sayonara Ryūsei, Konnichiwa Jinsei ) novels revealed on Thursday the second promotional video, first key visual, additional cast, and the October premiere.

Image courtesy of DMM Pictures © 永島ひろあき・アルファポリス／「さようなら竜生、こんにちは人生」製作委員会

The newly announced cast includes:

Ayaka Ōhashi as Christina

Akane Matsunaga as Airi

The anime starsas Dolan, the strongest dragon who has been reborn into a human, andas Celina, a lamia whom Dolan meets.

Ken'ichi Nishida ( Papuwa ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP and Vega Entertainment . Naokatsu Tsuda ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure director) is writing the script. Nozomi Kawashige ( Battle Game in 5 Seconds sub-character designer) is designing the characters. Tatsuhiko Saiki ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) and Hanae Nakamura ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) are composing the music.

The story follows Dolan, who was once the strongest dragon until humans killed him. Now, Dolan has been reborn into a human villager who is devoted to working in the fields and hunting animals for food. It is a simpler life that fills his heart with joy. One day, he meets a lamia named Celina while investigating the swamp. Celina is searching for a mate, but is not good at seducing humans. Although one is a human and the other is a monster, they slowly begin to connect to one another. However, they run into various enemies...

The web novels debuted in 2013. AlphaPolis published the Sayonara Ryūsei, Konnichiwa Jinsei ( Good Bye, Dragon Life , Hello Human Life) light novels' first volume in March 2015. The 24th volume launched in Japan on March 21. Nagashima and Kurono debuted a manga adaptation in December 2015. The 12th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on March 19.

