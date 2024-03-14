'Sayonara Ryūsei, Konnichiwa Jinsei' Novels Get TV Anime

DMM Pictures announced on Friday that author Hiroaki Nagashima, illustrator Kisuke Ichimaru , and character designer Kurono 's Sayonara Ryūsei, Konnichiwa Jinsei ( Good Bye, Dragon Life , Hello Human Life) novels are getting a television anime. The logo reveals the English title of Good Bye, Dragon Life . The company unveiled a teaser trailer, visual, main cast, and staff.

Image courtesy of DMM Pictures © 永島ひろあき・アルファポリス／「さようなら竜生、こんにちは人生」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Dolan, the strongest dragon who has been reborn into a human

Image courtesy of DMM Pictures © 永島ひろあき・アルファポリス／「さようなら竜生、こんにちは人生」製作委員会

Hitomi Sekine as Celina, a lamia whom Dolan meets

Image courtesy of DMM Pictures © 永島ひろあき・アルファポリス／「さようなら竜生、こんにちは人生」製作委員会

Ken'ichi Nishida ( Papuwa ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP and Vega Entertainment . Naokatsu Tsuda ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure director) is writing the script. Nozomi Kawashige ( Battle Game in 5 Seconds sub-character designer) is designing the characters. Tatsuhiko Saiki ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) and Hanae Nakamura ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) are composing the music.

The story follows Dolan, who was once the strongest dragon until humans killed him. Now, Dolan has been reborn into a human villager who is devoted to working in the fields and hunting animals for food. It is a simpler life that fills his heart with joy. One day, he meets a lamia named Celina while investigating the swamp. Celina is searching for a mate, but is not good at seducing humans. Although one is a human and the other is a monster, they slowly begin to connect to one another. However, they run into various enemies...

The web novels debuted in 2013. AlphaPolis published the light novels' first volume in March 2015. The 23rd volume shipped in Japan in January 2023. Nagashima and Kurono debuted a manga adaptation in December 2015. The 11th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 8.

