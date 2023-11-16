Anime NYC Moves to August in 2024 With Expanded Javits Presence

Convention changes next year's dates to August 23-25, takes over entire Javits Center

ANN's coverage of Anime NYC 2023 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

© Anime NYC

Anime NYC

The staff ofannounced on Thursday that the event will move next year's convention date to August 23-25, and that the event will take over the full main building of the Javits Center for the first time. With the change of dates, ticket sales for next year'swill start on December 5.

This year's Anime NYC will take place from Friday until Sunday.

Anime NYC launched in November 2017, and has taken place in November each year since then (the event was held online only in 2020). According to the staff, the new August date will allow them to offer fans more space to showcase more features, and more panel rooms for more screenings, workshops, and special events.

In January, Anime NYC staff stated they were trying to expand the convention into the full Javits Center, and were also considering adding alternative nearby venues in the Hudson Yards and Times Square neighborhoods.

This weekend at Anime NYC , TMS Entertainment will screen the world premiere for the English dub of Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ( Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan ), the 24th film in the Detective Conan / Case Closed franchise , as well as several other anime titles at the event. HIDIVE will screen the world premiere of the The Dangers in My Heart season 2 anime, as well as other North American anime premieres. Crunchyroll will screen the world premieres of the My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! movie, the Metallic Rouge original television anime, and the Tales of Wedding Rings ( Kekkon Yubiwa Monogatari ) anime at the event.

Source: Press release