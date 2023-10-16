to screen early premieres of more anime at convention on November 17-19

announced on Monday that it will screen the world premiere of the movie ofand's) light novels at this year'sevent on November 19 at 2:45 p.m. EST at the River Pavilion –Stage in the Javits Center.will also screen the world premiere of theoriginal television anime on November 18 at 3:15 p.m. EST. The company also announced more anime that it will premiere early during the convention at the River Pavilion –Stage.

Crunchyroll and The Town Hall will host the " Cowboy Bebop 25th Anniversary Concert - The Music Feat. The Sinfonietta" concert on November 16 prior to the convention.

Anime NYC 2023 will run from November 17-19. The event will continue to have the same space that it has used in the past few years at New York City's Javits Center.

