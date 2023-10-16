News
World Premieres of My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Film, Metallic Rouge Screen at Anime NYC
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll to screen early premieres of more anime at convention on November 17-19
Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it will screen the world premiere of the movie of Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! (Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta...) light novels at this year's Anime NYC event on November 19 at 2:45 p.m. EST at the River Pavilion – Crunchyroll Stage in the Javits Center. Crunchyroll will also screen the world premiere of the Metallic Rouge original television anime on November 18 at 3:15 p.m. EST. The company also announced more anime that it will premiere early during the convention at the River Pavilion – Crunchyroll Stage.
- Aquarion: Myth of Emotions — November 17 at 4:00 p.m. EST
- The Witch and the Beast — November 17 at 4:00 p.m. EST
- Sengoku Youko — November 17 at 7:15 p.m. EST
- Bartender Glass of God — November 17 at 8:45 p.m. EST
- 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! — November 17 at 8:45 p.m. EST
- Sasaki and Peeps — November 18 at 2:00 p.m. EST
- The Demon Prince of Momochi House — November 19 at 10:30 a.m. EST
- Classroom of the Elite Season 3 — November 19 at 1:00 p.m. EST
- A Sign of Affection — November 19 at 1:00 p.m. EST
- The Unwanted Undead Adventurer — November 19 at 1:00 p.m. EST
Crunchyroll and The Town Hall will host the "Cowboy Bebop 25th Anniversary Concert - The Music Feat. The Sinfonietta" concert on November 16 prior to the convention.
Anime NYC 2023 will run from November 17-19. The event will continue to have the same space that it has used in the past few years at New York City's Javits Center.
