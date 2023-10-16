×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
World Premieres of My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Film, Metallic Rouge Screen at Anime NYC

posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll to screen early premieres of more anime at convention on November 17-19

hamefura.png
©山口悟・一迅社／劇場版はめふら製作委員会
Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it will screen the world premiere of the movie of Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! (Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta...) light novels at this year's Anime NYC event on November 19 at 2:45 p.m. EST at the River Pavilion – Crunchyroll Stage in the Javits Center. Crunchyroll will also screen the world premiere of the Metallic Rouge original television anime on November 18 at 3:15 p.m. EST. The company also announced more anime that it will premiere early during the convention at the River Pavilion – Crunchyroll Stage.

Crunchyroll and The Town Hall will host the "Cowboy Bebop 25th Anniversary Concert - The Music Feat. The Sinfonietta" concert on November 16 prior to the convention.

Anime NYC 2023 will run from November 17-19. The event will continue to have the same space that it has used in the past few years at New York City's Javits Center.

Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

News homepage / archives