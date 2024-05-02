Kaiju No. 8 Gets New Spinoff Manga on June 4

Image via Amazon © Naoya Matsumoto, Shueisha, Viz Media

Kaiju No. 8 Relax

The June issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that) will launch a new manga spinoff of'smanga titledin the magazine's next issue on June 4.

Viz Media licensed Matsumoto's original Kaiju No. 8 manga. The company releases chapters digitally and physically. Shueisha publishes the manga on its MANGA Plus service under the title Monster #8 , and it describes the story:

A man working a job far removed from his childhood dreams gets wrapped up in an unexpected situation…! Becoming a monster, he aims once again to fulfill his lifelong dream…!

In September 2021, the manga surpassed 4 million copies in circulation, making it the fastest Shonen Jump+ manga (as opposed to manga running in Shueisha 's print magazines) to reach the milestone.

The series was nominated for the 14th Manga Taisho Awards in January 2021, the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in February 2022, and the Eisner awards in May 2022. It took first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in the web manga category in August 2021. Kentarō Hidano and Keiji Andō launched a spinoff manga titled Kaiju No. 8 side B on January 5. Viz Media is also publishing the manga.

The manga is inspiring a television anime that premiered on April 13. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs, and it is also streaming an English dub . The anime also streams on X/Twitter worldwide in real time as it airs on TV in Japan, at the exact time the anime airs.