News
Oshi no Ko, Kaiju No. 8, Jojolion, Peleliu Nominated for Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Asahi Shimbun paper announced the nine nominees for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize on Friday. The awards commemorate the contributions of the manga pioneer Osamu Tezuka (Astro Boy/Mighty Atom, Kimba the White Lion/Jungle Emperor, Phoenix, Black Jack) by recognizing the manga that best follow his tradition.
Oshi no Ko (My Bias' Kid)
Aka Akasaka, Mengo Yokoyari
Shueisha
Kaiju No. 8
Naoya Matsumoto
Shueisha
Licensed by Viz Media
JoJolion (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 8)
Hirohiko Araki
Shueisha
Takaoka Shinnō Kōkai-ki (Les Voyages du Prince Takaoka)
Tatsuhiko Shibusawa, Yoko Kondou
Kadokawa
Chi -Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite- (Chi - On the Movements of the Earth)
Uoto
Fūtarō Fusen Nikki (Fūtarō's Anti-War Diary)
Futaroh Yamada, Bun Katsuta
Kodansha
Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise (Peleliu: Rakuen no Guernica)
Kazuyoshi Takeda
Hakusensha
Bōkyō Tarō (Homesick Tarō
Yoshihiro Yamada
Kodansha
Do not say mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare)
Yumi Tamura
Shogakukan
This year's judging committee – manga creator Osamu Akimoto, manga creator Machiko Satonaka, entertainer Minami Takahashi, writer and Tohoku University of Art and Design instructor Yukiko Tomiyama, professor and scholar Shōhei Chūjō, manga critic Nobunaga Minami, and comedian and manga creator Taro Yabe – selected the nominees from titles recommended by specialists and bookstore employees. To be eligible, the manga had to have had a compiled volume published in 2021.
Asahi Shimbun will announce the winners in late April, and will host an awards ceremony in Tokyo on June 2. The Grand Prize winner will receive a bronze statue and 2 million yen (about US$19,000), while the other winners will each receive a bronze statue and 1 million yen (about US$9,000).
Last year, nine titles were nominated (including Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise), and Kazumi Yamashita's Land won the Grand Prize. Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End won the New Creator prize, and Hiroko Nobara's Kieta Mama Tomo and Tsuma wa Kuchi o Kiite Kuremasen won the Short Work Prize. The committee also awarded the Special Prize to Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga.
Source: Comic Natalie