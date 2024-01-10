Viz Media, Manga Plus Launch Kaiju No. 8: B-Side Spinoff Manga in English

Next chapter publishes on January 11

Image via Manga Plus © Kentarō Hidano, Keiji Andō, Naoya Matsumoto, Shueisha

Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus published the first chapter of Kentarō Hidano and Keiji Andō 's Kaiju No. 8 side B spinoff manga of Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 manga in English on January 4. The second chapter will be published on January 11.

MANGA Plus describes the story as: "Front-line stories of the Defense Force not covered in the main series!"

The Kaiju No. 8 side B manga debuted in Japanese on Shonen Jump+ on January 5.

The main manga is inspiring an anime that will premiere in April 2024 and will air on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs, and it will also stream an English dub.

The anime will also stream on X/Twitter worldwide in real time as it airs on TV in Japan, at the exact time the anime airs.

Matsumoto launched the manga in July 2020 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website. The first print volume shipped in December 2020, and the volume has since had several more printings due to demand. Shueisha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on December 4.

Viz Media licensed the manga. The company releases chapters digitally and physically. Shueisha publishes the manga on its MANGA Plus service under the title Monster #8 , and it describes the story:

A man working a job far removed from his childhood dreams gets wrapped up in an unexpected situation…! Becoming a monster, he aims once again to fulfill his lifelong dream…!

In September 2021, the manga surpassed 4 million copies in circulation, making it the fastest Shonen Jump+ manga (as opposed to manga running in Shueisha 's print magazines) to reach the milestone.

The series was nominated for the 14th Manga Taisho Awards in January 2021, the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in February 2022, and the Eisner awards in May 2022. It took first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in the web manga category in August 2021.

Sources: Viz, Manga Plus