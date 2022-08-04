Kaiju No. 8 Manga Gets Anime

Announcement video, visual unveiled

The official Twitter account for Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 manga announced on Friday that the series is getting an anime adaptation. TOHO animation streamed an announcement video:

Matsumoto launched the manga in July 2020 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website. The first print volume shipped on December 4, 2020, and the volume has since had two more printings due to demand. Sheuisha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on July 4.

Viz Media licensed the manga. The company releases chapters digitally, and it will release the first volume in print this fall. Shueisha publishes the manga on its MANGA Plus service under the title Monster #8 , and it describes the story:

A man working a job far removed from his childhood dreams gets wrapped up in an unexpected situation…! Becoming a monster, he aims once again to fulfill his lifelong dream…!

In September 2021, the manga surpassed 4 million copies in circulation, making it the fastest Shonen Jump+ manga (as opposed to manga running in Shueisha 's print magazines) to reach the milestone.

The series was nominated for the 14th Manga Taisho Awards in January 2021, the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize last February, and the Eisner awards in May. It took first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" ( Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in the web manga category in August 2021.