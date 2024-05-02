X/Twitter's Grok AI Incorrectly Says Chris Beveridge Directs Laid-Back Camp Anime's Dub

A generative AI chatbot getting information wrong? Never would have guessed...

Generative AI is all the rage right now, from Chat GPT and Copilot's for written material and Stable Diffusion and DALL-E for artwork. While these tools can create a template to work off, they are by no means reliable, especially when it comes to written material. X's (formerly Twitter ) generative AI program, Grok, shows us once again why these programs are unreliable as it recently claimed journalist Chris Beveridge is the director of Laid-Back Camp season 3. Beveridge posted about the Grok mishap on his Bluesky account on April 22. His post features a screenshot of the Grok post and Beveridge saying he is not, in fact, the director of Laid-Back Camp season 3.

Granted, this is a screenshot of Grok so the post can't be confirmed. However, there's more we need to question about Grok's ability to post news articles. For instance, Grok claimed the third season of Laid-Back Camp premiered on Crunchyroll on April 18 at 1:00 p.m. However, the show premiered on April 4. Crunchyroll merely began streaming the English dub on April 18 in a tweet saying that the series would be premiering later that day.

It's time to go camping 🏕️ The Laid-Back Camp Season 3 English dub premieres later today!



✨ CAST & CREW: https://t.co/AcDijq3FqK pic.twitter.com/0A6vUtlWhr — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) April 18, 2024

Image via Yuru Camp anime's Twitter account © あfろ・芳文社／野外活動プロジェクト

The premiere date and Beveridge's directorial role in Laid-Back Camp aren't the only bits of information Grok got wrong. The program claimed Mallorie Rodak is voicing the character Raphael in the series. Unfortunately, while Rodak is a prolific voice actor , she is not voicing Raphael as there is no such character in Laid-Back Camp . Rodak is actually voicing Raphael in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , for which Crunchyroll announced the English dub at a similar time. It's clear there are major issues with X's generative AI.

It's doubtful many people took the Grok post about Laid-Back Camp at face value. In fact, when the post is followed by a message that reads, “This story is a summary of posts on X and may evolve over time. Grok can make mistakes, verify its outputs,” any person should double-check verified sources to make sure what's been generated is correct information. Yes, it's a bit time consuming, but when it comes to generative AI articles, you should be extra careful. As for Beveridge's directorial debut, we'll have to wait a little longer.

