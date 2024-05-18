×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 6-12

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Stellar Blade rises back up to #1

Japan's Game Ranking: May 6-12

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS5 Stellar Blade Sony Interactive Entertainment April 26 13,033 80,164
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,652 5,835,236
3 NSw Endless Ocean Luminous Nintendo May 2 6,951 35,296
4 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 6,536 3,559,654
5 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,932 7,765,947
6 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 5,667 1,851,743
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,469 3,521,944
8 NSw Princess Peach: Showtime! Nintendo March 22 5,197 165,548
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,058 5,506,269
10 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 4,550 4,297,178
11 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 4,419 1,053,156
12 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,569 1,442,043
13 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 3,565 5,343,158
14 NSw Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes 505 Games April 23 2,722 49,451
15 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,308 1,280,120
16 NSw Mario Vs. Donkey Kong Nintendo February 16 2,292 159,025
17 NSw Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! Aniplex April 25 2,241 19,645
18 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 2,231 2,285,011
19 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 2,227 1,328,201
20 PS5 Rise of the Ronin Sony Interactive Entertainment March 22 2,153 120,500

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 29-May 5
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives