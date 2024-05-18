News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 6-12
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Stellar Blade rises back up to #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS5
|Stellar Blade
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|April 26
|13,033
|80,164
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,652
|5,835,236
|3
|NSw
|Endless Ocean Luminous
|Nintendo
|May 2
|6,951
|35,296
|4
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|6,536
|3,559,654
|5
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,932
|7,765,947
|6
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|5,667
|1,851,743
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,469
|3,521,944
|8
|NSw
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|Nintendo
|March 22
|5,197
|165,548
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,058
|5,506,269
|10
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|4,550
|4,297,178
|11
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|4,419
|1,053,156
|12
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,569
|1,442,043
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|3,565
|5,343,158
|14
|NSw
|Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
|505 Games
|April 23
|2,722
|49,451
|15
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,308
|1,280,120
|16
|NSw
|Mario Vs. Donkey Kong
|Nintendo
|February 16
|2,292
|159,025
|17
|NSw
|Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board!
|Aniplex
|April 25
|2,241
|19,645
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|2,231
|2,285,011
|19
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|2,227
|1,328,201
|20
|PS5
|Rise of the Ronin
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 22
|2,153
|120,500
Source: Famitsu