Gushing Over Magical Girls TV Anime Gets 2nd Season

An event for the television anime of Akihiro Ononaka 's Gushing Over Magical Girls ( Mahō Shōjo ni Akogarete ) manga announced with a teaser on Saturday that production on a second season has been green-lit.

Hi, I'm Hiiragi Utena . I'm a normal magical-girl-loving middle school girl—or at least I was, but then some talking mascot showed up out of the blue and cast a spell on me! Now's my chance to join my beloved magical girls as...a villain? Hang on, something's wrong with my outfit! This can't be happening! Watch this shy magical-girl fan transform into a sadistic dominatrix! When good and evil collide, who will be the one to submit?!

The anime's main cast includes:

Tadato Suzuki (2019 Fruits Basket episode director) and Atsushi Ootsuki ( Kanokon: The Girl Who Cried Fox , Motto To Love Ru ) directed the first season at Asahi Production . Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Skate-Leading Stars ) was in charge of series scripts, and Yasuka Ōtaki ( A Galaxy Next Door ) designed the characters. Satoshi Motoyama ( 16bit Sensation: Another Layer , Dragon Ball Z Kai ) is the anime's sound director, Yasuharu Takanashi ( BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- ), Akinari Suzuki ( Giant Beasts of Ars ), and Johannes Nilsson ( Bakugan: Evolutions ) were in charge of music, and Lantis was in charge of music production.

The first season premiered on the AT-X channel on January 3 at 11:30 p.m. JST (9:30 a.m. EST), and it also ran on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Sun TV , and KBS Kyoto . The anime has three different versions: the TV broadcast version, the "gushing" version on streaming services, and the "ultra-gushing" version on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The TV broadcast version censors the audio and visuals, the "gushing" version censors the audio and some of the visuals, and the "ultra-gushing" version does not censor either.

HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and has the series' "gushing" version available for streaming.

Ononaka launched the ongoing manga in 2019 in Takeshobo 's Manga Life Storia magazine. After the magazine ceased publication, the manga moved to the magazine's Storia Dash website. The manga went on hiatus in March due to Ononaka's unspecified illness.

