J-Novel Club Licenses 6 Manga, 3 Light Novel Series

J-Novel Club announced during its livestream on Friday that it has licensed the following manga and light novel series.

Title: Gushing Over Magical Girls manga

Creator: Akihiro Ononaka

Synopsis: Hi, I'm Hiiragi Utena. I'm a normal magical-girl-loving middle school girl—or at least I was, but then some talking mascot showed up out of the blue and cast a spell on me! Now's my chance to join my beloved magical girls as...a villain? Hang on, something's wrong with my outfit! This can't be happening!

Watch this shy magical-girl fan transform into a sadistic dominatrix! When good and evil collide, who will be the one to submit?!



Title: Sometimes Even Reality Is a Lie! manga

Creator: Niichi

Synopsis: Kaoru Terasaki is a gamer who's into MMORPGs, and he's finally meeting up with someone he's been friends with in-game for a long while—this time, offline and in person. He's worried that his friend will be disappointed to see Kaoru is a guy, unlike his female character in the game. But he's the one who's in for a surprise when, instead of another guy, his friend turns out to be a cute girl, Nanami Osaka.

On top of that, Nanami told her parents that she would be bringing a friend over—a female friend. Even worse, Nanami's dad is the super overprotective type who won't allow any guys near his daughter. There's only one solution to this dilemma: Kaoru has to cross-dress as a girl! Will Kaoru's efforts pay off in the end?! Will Kaoru and Nanami remain just friends, or will their time together IRL change everything? Follow their romantic-comedy adventures to find out!



Title: Doll-Kara manga

Creators: Hanamura, based on an original story by Kazuyoshi Ishii with script by Kei Ryuzoji

Synopsis: Kazuyoshi Ishii , the founder of the martial arts organization K-1, had been sent to prison for tax evasion. After serving his sentence, he exits Shizuoka Prison only to be immediately killed by a speeding truck and reincarnated in the body of Kei Ichinose—a comatose high school girl?! Twenty years since the genesis of K-1, the MMA world's problem solver now inhabits the body of a schoolgirl and comes to grips with the karate he left behind in this story of youthful spirit and determination.



Title: The Saga of Lioncourt manga

Creators: Nagy, based on an original work by Hiroaki Ogura with original character designs by toi8

Synopsis: Tadashi Tanaka is your typical office worker. However, cancer brings his life to an abrupt end at the age of forty-one. Seemingly coming to awareness posthumously, he finds himself standing in a world resembling medieval Europe. Much like the Middle Ages, there are no furnaces here, people eat with their hands, and pigs roam free in the streets. Worst of all, wars between nations are an everyday occurrence.

Now, Tadashi Tanaka must live his second life as Varian de Lioncourt. Can an ordinary office worker survive in this cruel world?

Varian's rise to power begins here!



Title: Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village manga

Creators: Yoruno Kuroki, based on the original novels by Mizūmi Amakawa with original character designs by Mai Okuma

Synopsis: When the civilizations of yesteryear fade from memory and become fanciful fantasy, the only evidence of their existence...are books.

Ash, a young boy living in a remote farming village, holds a secret—he possesses memories of a distant and more bountiful past life. Days of toiling in the fields have given rise to a burning desire: to bring more enjoyment to the everyday doldrum of his dreary present day!

And while books may be the answer, Ash...can't actually read! But where there is a will, there is a way. Join Ash as he battles illiteracy and sets his sights on a better life!



Title: Housekeeping Mage from Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! manga

Creators: Akihito Ono , based on the original novels by You Fuguruma with original character designs by Nama

Synopsis: Alec, an A-rank adventurer, meets Shiori, a woman with the mysterious appellation “housekeeping mage.” She has so little magical power that she's useless as a combat mage, but to make up for it, she uses her magic to take care of all the daily chores of an expedition, like washing and cooking, single-handedly.

As Alec adventures with Shiori, her novel use of magic provides a warm bath and delicious food...in other words, an environment much too comfortable to be called “camping”! He's completely taken with her, but she has a certain secret...



Title: VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream light novel

Creators: Nana Nanato with illustrations by Siokazunoko

Synopsis: Twenty-year-old former wage slave Yuki Tanaka now works among her idols: the streamers of Live-On, one of Japan's top VTuber companies. As the gorgeous, polite Awayuki Kokorone, she delivers only the most ladylike content. Unfortunately, her subscriber count and savings are at rock bottom.

One evening, after Yuki thinks she's ended her stream, she cracks a few cold ones—and more than a few crude jokes—while watching Live-On's video archives. But her viewers hear it all, and clips of her bawdy, drunken commentary go viral overnight. Yuki thinks her career is over...until her manager reveals that everyone at Live-On has been waiting for her to snap all along and gives her free rein to drink on-stream.

Now free of all feigned purity, she jumps right into her new “rowdy drunk” character and is welcomed into the fold by her fellow Live-On VTubers, who turn out to be just as crazy as she is! With her views and finances skyrocketing, Yuki's work—for the first time in her life—is actually fun!



Title: D-Genesis: Three Years after the Dungeons Appeared light novel

Creators: Tsuranori Kono with illustrations by ttl

Synopsis: Three years ago, dungeons suddenly appeared on Earth after an experiment in Area 51 went awry. Now everyone—from average citizens to soldiers—explores these monster-filled labyrinths in search of wealth, power, and magic.

Keigo Yoshimura is an office worker with no sense of adventure, who dreams of quitting his job to live the easy life. While out on a business call, he stumbles on the birth of a new dungeon and accidentally gains a magical skill that turns subterranean exploration into an RPG. Things spiral out of control and Keigo winds up as the world's top explorer.

With help from Azusa Miyoshi, his mathematically gifted colleague and new business partner in dungeon diving, he might be able to turn the status screens he sees into piles of cash. Unfortunately, Keigo ends up under the scrutiny of the military, government agencies, and even more sinister forces. What happened to his dream of taking it easy?!



Title: The Misfit of Demon King Academy light novel

Creators: SHU with illustrations by Shizumayoshinori

Synopsis: Tired of ceaseless war destroying humans, spirits, and demons alike, the Demon King of Tyranny, Anos Voldigoad, reincarnates to restore peace. Two thousand years have passed...but who could have known that his descendants' complacency would cause magic to regress so much? After receiving an invitation to the illustrious Demon King Academy, a school tasked with locating the reincarnated founding ancestor, Anos resolves to enroll, only to discover that his magic is off the charts—literally! With power too great to be measured, the former Demon King is branded a misfit. How will he convince demonkind that the school's founder stands before them? Thus begins a misfit's climb to the top of the demon hierarchy!



