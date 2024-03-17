Gushing Over Magical Girls Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Author's Poor Health

Manga's return to be announced at a later date

©Akihiro Ononaka, Takeshobo, J-Novel Club

Mahō Shōjo ni Akogarete

The official X (formerly) account of's Storia Dash manga website announced on Friday that's) manga will go on hiatus due to Ononaka's unspecified illness. Storia Dash will announce the manga's return once the date is decided.

J-Novel Club licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Hi, I'm Hiiragi Utena. I'm a normal magical-girl-loving middle school girl—or at least I was, but then some talking mascot showed up out of the blue and cast a spell on me! Now's my chance to join my beloved magical girls as...a villain? Hang on, something's wrong with my outfit! This can't be happening! Watch this shy magical-girl fan transform into a sadistic dominatrix! When good and evil collide, who will be the one to submit?!

Ononaka launched the manga in Takeshobo 's Manga Life Storia magazine in 2019. After the magazine ceased publication, the manga moved to the magazine's Storia Dash website, where it is ongoing. Takeshobo published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on January 17.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered on the AT-X channel on January 3, and it also runs on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Sun TV , and KBS Kyoto . The anime has three different versions: the TV broadcast version, the "gushing" version on streaming services, and the "ultra-gushing" version on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The TV broadcast version censors the audio and visuals, the "gushing" version censors the audio and some of the visuals, and the "ultra-gushing" version does not censor either.

HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and has the series' "gushing" version available for streaming.