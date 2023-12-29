HIDIVE Confirms Uncensored Stream of Chained Soldier Anime, AT-X Version Stream of Gushing Over Magical Girls

© タカヒロ・竹村洋平／集英社・魔防隊広報部

confirmed on Friday that it will stream the uncensored version of theanime, and theversion of theanime for the winter season.

HIDIVE will stream the uncensored version of Chained Soldier starting on January 4 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

The company clarified regarding AT-X version of Gushing Over Magical Girls , "while that means there will be some changes to the audio, the video itself will be uncensored." HIDIVE will stream Gushing Over Magical Girls starting on January 3 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

HIDIVE additionally confirmed it will stream the second cours (quarter of a year) of the Ragna Crimson anime starting on January 13 at 11:00 a.m. EST. HIDIVE started streaming the English dub for the first cours on December 23.

Lastly, HIDIVE announced on Wednesday that it will stream The Dangers in My Heart Special on January 4 at 9:00 a.m. EST before streaming the second season of the anime on January 6 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

In the winter season HIDIVE will also stream My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered and the second half of Urusei Yatsura .

