News
Gushing Over Magical Girls Manga Gets TV Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Akihiro Ononaka debuted manga in 2019
The ninth compiled book volume of Akihiro Ononaka's Gushing Over Magical Girls (Mahō Shōjo ni Akogarete) manga announced on Thursday that the manga is getting a television anime. Ononaka shared an illustration to commemorate the announcement:
J-Novel Club licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
Hi, I'm Hiiragi Utena. I'm a normal magical-girl-loving middle school girl—or at least I was, but then some talking mascot showed up out of the blue and cast a spell on me! Now's my chance to join my beloved magical girls as...a villain? Hang on, something's wrong with my outfit! This can't be happening!
Watch this shy magical-girl fan transform into a sadistic dominatrix! When good and evil collide, who will be the one to submit?!
Okonaka launched the manga in 2019 in Takeshobo's Manga Life Storia magazine. After the magazine ceased publication, the manga moved to the magazine's Storia Dash website. .
Source: Comic Natalie
discuss this in the forum (4 posts) |
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history