Gushing Over Magical Girls Manga Gets TV Anime

The ninth compiled book volume of Akihiro Ononaka 's Gushing Over Magical Girls ( Mahō Shōjo ni Akogarete ) manga announced on Thursday that the manga is getting a television anime. Ononaka shared an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

©Akihiro Ononaka

©Akihiro Ononaka, Takeshobo, J-Novel Club

Hi, I'm Hiiragi Utena. I'm a normal magical-girl-loving middle school girl—or at least I was, but then some talking mascot showed up out of the blue and cast a spell on me! Now's my chance to join my beloved magical girls as...a villain? Hang on, something's wrong with my outfit! This can't be happening! Watch this shy magical-girl fan transform into a sadistic dominatrix! When good and evil collide, who will be the one to submit?!

licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Okonaka launched the manga in 2019 in Takeshobo 's Manga Life Storia magazine. After the magazine ceased publication, the manga moved to the magazine's Storia Dash website. .



Source: Comic Natalie