Final Fantasy Composer Nobuo Uematsu Puts AEW Wrestler Kenny Omega in Cobra Twist at Tokyo Game Show

The legendary video game musician has got the moves to win a world championship

Over the final weekend of September, video game fans all over the world gathered at the Makuhari Messe convention center for the Tokyo Game Show 2024. Among those fans was All Elite Wrestling star and executive vice president Kenny Omega (Tyson Smith). There, the wrestling star had a chance meeting with legendary Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu . And in true wrestling fashion, Uematsu made Omega submit.

Image via x.com ©植松伸夫

Uematsu posted his meeting with Omega on his X (formerly Twitter ) account on September 28. In his post Uematsu gloats he's the one who made Kenny Omega tap.

Who's the man who made Kenny Omega tap with a cobra twist?



It's me! It was me all along!

Several hours after Uematsu's post Omega took to his X account to quote repost the musician. Omega, who is well versed in Japanese, admitted to tapping to the legendary Uematsu Cobra Twist.

I never imagined the first wrestling move I received after my major surgery was the legendary Uematsu Cobra Twist! His technique was perfect and there was no escaping it. I had no choice but to give up in order to avoid ending my career!😅

According to a May 24 What Culture article, Omega underwent surgery for diverticulitis earlier in 2024. It is unclear if the wrestling star will return to in-ring performances.