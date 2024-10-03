Interest
Final Fantasy Composer Nobuo Uematsu Puts AEW Wrestler Kenny Omega in Cobra Twist at Tokyo Game Show
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Over the final weekend of September, video game fans all over the world gathered at the Makuhari Messe convention center for the Tokyo Game Show 2024. Among those fans was All Elite Wrestling star and executive vice president Kenny Omega (Tyson Smith). There, the wrestling star had a chance meeting with legendary Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu. And in true wrestling fashion, Uematsu made Omega submit.
Uematsu posted his meeting with Omega on his X (formerly Twitter) account on September 28. In his post Uematsu gloats he's the one who made Kenny Omega tap.
ケニー・オメガをコブラツイストで締め落とした男って誰だ？！— 植松伸夫 (Nobuo Uematsu) -con TIKI- (@UematsuNobuo) September 28, 2024
俺だよ、俺！#TGS2024 pic.twitter.com/i5pmZcW6SX
Who's the man who made Kenny Omega tap with a cobra twist?
It's me! It was me all along!
Several hours after Uematsu's post Omega took to his X account to quote repost the musician. Omega, who is well versed in Japanese, admitted to tapping to the legendary Uematsu Cobra Twist.
まさか大変な手術をしてから一番最初に受けたプロレス技が伝説の植松さんのコブラツイストなんて！彼のテクニックは完璧で逃げられなかった。自分のキャリアを終わらせないためにはギブアップするしかなかった！😅 https://t.co/hi5Cez3AdQ— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 28, 2024
I never imagined the first wrestling move I received after my major surgery was the legendary Uematsu Cobra Twist! His technique was perfect and there was no escaping it. I had no choice but to give up in order to avoid ending my career!😅
According to a May 24 What Culture article, Omega underwent surgery for diverticulitis earlier in 2024. It is unclear if the wrestling star will return to in-ring performances.
Sources: Nobuo Uematsu's X/Twitter account, Kenny Omega's X/Twitter account, What Culture