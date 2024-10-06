Meca Tanaka Launches New Manga Series

Hana wa Kotori wo Sukisugiru debuts on December 5

The November issue of Hakusensha 's LaLa DX magazine revealed on Friday that The Young Master's Revenge manga creator Meca Tanaka will launch a new series Hana wa Kotori wo Sukisugiru (Hana likes Kotori Too Much) in the January issue on December 5.

Image via Meca Tanaka's X/Twitter © Meca Tanaka, Hakusensha

The series follows normal, generally well-liked Kotori who suddenly finds herself besieged by her extremely beautiful friend.

Tanaka launched the Teppeki Honeymoon manga in the Hana to Yume Ai digital magazine's inaugural issue in October 2018, and ended the series in April 2023. The series has eight total volumes. One Peace Books confirmed with ANN on Monday that it will release the series in English starting in July 2025.

Tanaka serialized The Young Master's Revenge manga in LaLa from 2014 until July 2017. Viz Media released all four volumes of the manga in North America. Tokyopop published Tanaka's Pearl Pink manga in North America, and Viz Media has published her Meteor Prince manga. CMX Manga published Tanaka's Omukae desu. manga, which inspired a live-action television series in 2016.

