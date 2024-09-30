One Peace Books Licenses Teppeki Honeymoon, Detectives These Days Are Crazy!, More Manga

Also: I Want Your Mother to be With Me! , My Death Flags Show No Sign of Ending

One Peace Books confirmed with ANN on Monday that it has licensed the following manga:

Image via Amazon © Meca Tanaka, One Peace Books

Title:Creator:Release Date: July 8Summary: Everything is going wrong for high schooler Ena, locally renowned for her super strength, when her life takes a strange turn. She becomes the betrothed of the unexpectedly gorgeous Sakae, a bodyguard and heir to a major security company. But is she jumping out of the frying pan, and into the ready, aim―fire?! He strikes a bargain to pay off her family's debts after two months, as long as she she agrees to certain, steamy…conditions. Can Ena make this relationship of convenience work, without getting in too deep?!

Image via Amazon © Mitsuya Otosu, Izumi Izumi, Atiki Atiki, One Peace Books

My Death Flags Show No Sign of Ending

Title:Creators: Mitsuya Otosu, Izumi Izumi, and Atiki AtikiRelease Date: June 17Summary: Normal college student Kazuki Hirasawa finds himself inside the body of Harold Stokes, an evil character in the world of Kazuki's favorite game, Brave Hearts. The problem is, if the game's events go as they should, he'll one day find himself defeated by the hero's party. Will he be able to find a path to survival and avoid his many death flags using the incredible power of Harold Stokes's body and his own knowledge of the game? Join Harold in this magnificent manga adaptation of the work that won the 3rd Shosetsuka ni Naro Contest.

Image via Amazon © Yutaka Tazawa, One Peace Books

I Want Your Mother to be With Me!

Title:Creator:Release Date: May 27Summary: Who wouldn't love this beautiful mom? Ryo Ishizuka struggles to hold down a part-time job while also studying for the accountant's exam. He finds emotional comfort in one of his coworkers, Yuzuki Tachibana, a widow with a young child. As his attraction toward her grows, he prepares himself to confess his feelings, but what will her reply be? Is love enough to conquer all? Or will the road to a relationship not be so easy? And what about lullabies and sleepy-time hugs? Get ready to be pampered to your heart's delight by this super-pure rom com, centered around a single mom and a freelancer!

Image via Amazon © Masakuni Igarashi, One Peace Books

Detectives These Days Are Crazy!

Title:Creator:Release Date: April 28Summary: Behold, a great detective who thrills the world solving impossible cases in no time! His name? Keiichiro Nagumo. …But all of that was over a decade ago. Now he's just your typical middle-aged dude. Nagumo is behind the times to the point that he doesn't even know what a smartphone is. But out of the blue, he is confronted by a high school girl named Mashiro who shows up wanting to be his assistant. Witness the miracles a gender-gap detective duo can make!

Igarashi's Detectives These Days Are Crazy! ( Mattaku Saikin no Tantei Tokitara ) manga is getting a television anime in 2025.

