Masakuni Igarashi's Mattaku Saikin no Tantei Tokitara Manga Gets TV Anime in 2025
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kadokawa revealed on Friday that Masakuni Igarashi's Mattaku Saikin no Tantei Tokitara (Detectives These Days, Really) manga will get a television anime adaptation in 2025. Kadokawa also revealed the anime's special promotional video, teaser visual, and main cast.
Igarashi also drew an illustration to commemorate the anime announcement:
The anime will star:
Rion Kujo (Love Doll, Samurai Harem, Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero) will direct the anime.The manga's story centers on Keiichirō Nagumo, a once famous high school detective who can solve cases instantly. But after more than 10 years, Keiichirō is just an old detective who cannot keep up with the modern and changing times, making him get less work.
Until one day, a high school girl named Mashiro, who aims to be a detective, goes to Keiichirō's office and asks to be his assistant. The daily life of an old detective and his (self-proclaimed) beautiful and unique assistant begins.
Igarashi launched the manga in Kadokawa's Dengeki Maoh magazine in April 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in July 2016, and will release the 15th volume on August 27.
Igarashi's Senryū Girl manga launched in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in October 2016, and ended in April 2020. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and streamed it on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan.
Igarashi recently launched the Tune In to the Midnight Heart (Mayonaka Heart Tune) manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and will release the first volume in English in 2025.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.