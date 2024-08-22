Masakuni Igarashi's Mattaku Saikin no Tantei Tokitara Manga Gets TV Anime in 2025

Kadokawa revealed on Friday that Masakuni Igarashi 's Mattaku Saikin no Tantei Tokitara (Detectives These Days, Really) manga will get a television anime adaptation in 2025. Kadokawa also revealed the anime's special promotional video, teaser visual, and main cast.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 2024 五十嵐正邦/KADOKAWA/まったく最近の製作委員会ときたら

Igarashi also drew an illustration to commemorate the anime announcement:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Masakuni Igarashi

The anime will star:

Junichi Suwabe as Keiichirō Nagumo, an old detective who runs his own agency. He used to be a famous high school detective, but has not been able to keep up with the changing times, and his work has decreased.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 2024 五十嵐正邦/KADOKAWA/まったく最近の製作委員会ときたら

Kana Hanazawa as Mashiro, an energetic high school girl who aims to become a detective, and decides to be Keiichirō's assistant. She has amazing storage techniques and a well-trained body.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 2024 五十嵐正邦/KADOKAWA/まったく最近の製作委員会ときたら

Rion Kujo ( Love Doll , Samurai Harem , Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero ) will direct the anime.

Image via Amazon Japan © Masakuni Igarashi 2024

The manga's story centers on Keiichirō Nagumo, a once famous high school detective who can solve cases instantly. But after more than 10 years, Keiichirō is just an old detective who cannot keep up with the modern and changing times, making him get less work.

Until one day, a high school girl named Mashiro, who aims to be a detective, goes to Keiichirō's office and asks to be his assistant. The daily life of an old detective and his (self-proclaimed) beautiful and unique assistant begins.

Igarashi launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in April 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in July 2016, and will release the 15th volume on August 27.

Igarashi's Senryū Girl manga launched in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in October 2016, and ended in April 2020. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and streamed it on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan.

Igarashi recently launched the Tune In to the Midnight Heart ( Mayonaka Heart Tune ) manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and will release the first volume in English in 2025.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.