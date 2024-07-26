Kodansha USA Reveals New Sailor Moon Box Set, 1 Digital, 5 Print Licenses

5 print licenses slated for spring 2025

Kodansha USA Publishing announced its new print and digital licenses during its panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday. Kodansha USA Publishing will release Sailor Moon Naoko Takeuchi Collection Manga Box Set 1 in holiday 2024, a box set that will include volumes 1-6 of the Naoko Takeuchi Collection version of the Sailor Moon manga, a set of 16 art cards, included in a holographic box with a magnetic enclosure.

Kodansha USA Publishing will release the first volume of Hal Osaka 's That Beauty is a Tramp manga digitally on August 13. Kodansha USA describes the manga:

Cool and tomboyish Nagi wants a boyfriend, but has one big problem—ever since an incident in college, her body reflexively rejects the touch of any man. That is, until she encounters the beautiful male model Aran, who uses his androgynous look to effortlessly model both masculine and feminine styles. She's shocked to discover that she can touch him without having a reaction, and when he asks her to join him in an upcoming photo shoot with a famous photographer, she agrees, on one condition—be her practice boyfriend for one month, and help her conquer her aversion once and for all.

© Hal Osaka, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

The rest of Kodansha USA Publishing 's announcements will be physical releases for spring 2025, including:

Image courtesy of Kodansha USA

Title: GAEA-TIMA the Gigantis

Author: KENT

Description: A gigantic monster devastates a small, seaside town. Ten years later, the resilient community has emerged as a tourist destination, when the monster, known as GAEA-TIMA, returns. Miyako, a local hero and survivor of the first attack, pushes to find a scientific solution to the problem of the giant creatures known as “gigantis.” But is humanity capable of responding to violence with anything except more violence?

Image courtesy of Kodansha USA

Title: Tune In to the Midnight Heart

Author: Masakuni Igarashi

Description: At the end of a difficult day, the haughty but purehearted rich kid Arisu found his only solace in the voice of another girl his age, who hosted a livestream under the pseudonym “Apollo.” Then, one day, the broadcasts stopped. Arisu has dedicated the years since then to finding Apollo's true identity, and he's narrowed it down to one particular high school. He transfers in as a student and figures it'll be a cinch—but then discovers it could be any of the girls in the broadcasting club! And the real Apollo isn't talking for reasons of her own! These four girls have no use for Arisu's personality, but they each harbor dreams of using their voices to build a career, and they sure could use his money… Can the blunt and blustering Arisu buy his way into the club's good graces, and find the real girl attached to his dream voice?

Image courtesy of Kodansha USA

Title: Shout Loud, My Heart

Author: Rayri Youga

Description: College student Gen, a guitarist for the rock band Eve, meets a man named Mike while playing at one of his gigs. Mike's the kind of person who has no trouble saying what's on his mind, and Gen soon finds himself captivated by the smooth talker's voice. The next day, the two meet again when they realize they go to the same college. Be it on stage or just during casual conversation, Gen finds himself more and more captivated by Mike's voice, and the more time the two spend together, the more Gen realizes it's more than just Mike's voice he's attracted to…

Image courtesy of Kodansha USA

Title: Roar: A Star in the Abyss

Author: Ai Okaue

Description: Misato had a perfect childhood, with parents who loved her and a home on an idyllic island in Japan's inland sea. But then a TV show starts shooting in town. Misato's cast as an extra, and in an instant, her life is turned on its head. A woman appears claiming to be her real mother, and before she knows it Misato is living in a lavish mansion surrounded by greedy schemers of all stripes. The curtain rises on the story of a rising star who plunges into an abyss—where the only sustenance is vengeance!

Image courtesy of Kodansha USA

Title: Issak (2-in-1 omnibus edition)

Author: Shinji Makari , DOUBLE-S

Description: The year is A.D. 1620. Europe is riven with the conflagrations that will grow into the Thirty Years War. Catholic and Protestant forces clash across battlefields ruled by sword and gunpowder alike, and mercenaries of every stripe ply their trade. Among them is Issak , a lone Japanese warrior wielding a matchlock gun of strange design, on a sworn mission to find and kill the man who murdered his master and fled Japan for the other side of the world.