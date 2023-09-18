News
Senryū Girl's Masakuni Igarashi Launches New Manga
posted on by Anita Tai
Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed last week that Masakuni Igarashi (Senryū Girl) will launch a new manga titled Mayonaka Heart Tune (Heart Tune in Midnight - Finding the girl behind the voice.) in the 42nd issue on September 20. The series will launch with a color page and a commemorative acrylic stand.
The website describes the story:
Alone in my bed, in the middle of the night, your voice alone saved me. I want to speak to you again. I have something I want to tell you.
The official Twitter account for Senryū Girl is promoting the series with teaser images and panels from the manga.
久しぶり— 真夜中ハートチューン&川柳少女【公式】 (@senryugirl) September 7, 2023
彼女たちも
よろしくね pic.twitter.com/EER1z50qO0
Igarashi's Senryū Girl launched in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in October 2016, and ended in April 2020. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and streamed it on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan.
Source: Weekly Shōnen Magazine's website