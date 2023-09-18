Senryū Girl's Masakuni Igarashi Launches New Manga

Mayonaka Heart Tune debuts on September 20

Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed last week that Masakuni Igarashi ( Senryū Girl ) will launch a new manga titled Mayonaka Heart Tune (Heart Tune in Midnight - Finding the girl behind the voice. ) in the 42nd issue on September 20. The series will launch with a color page and a commemorative acrylic stand.

Image via Weekly Shōnen Magazine

The website describes the story:

Alone in my bed, in the middle of the night, your voice alone saved me. I want to speak to you again. I have something I want to tell you.

The official Twitter account for Senryū Girl is promoting the series with teaser images and panels from the manga.

Image via Senryu Girl series' Twitter account

Igarashi's Senryū Girl launched in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in October 2016, and ended in April 2020. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and streamed it on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan.