How would you rate episode 13 of

2.5 Dimensional Seduction ?

© 橋本悠／集英社・リリサ製作委員会

Episode 13 of 2.5 Dimensional Seduction does perhaps its best job yet of introducing a new character into the mix.

I have struggled with how the entire cast has - up until this point - largely been so cavalier about the various aspects of cosplay. Don't get me wrong, I love my hobbies, and everyone should celebrate their unique interests. All passions are strange to those outside them, and a certain level of "You're into what, exactly?" comes with the territory. That said, most of the cast has lived for their hobbies 100% of the on-screen time, with reality seldom piercing that bubble. Everyone loves cosplay, lives for cosplay, talks about it constantly, is surrounded by adoring fans, etc. It's all gas no brakes, which is fine for a while, but it helps to have occasional roadblocks to make these passion projects more meaningful. Some of those roadblocks include things like the club room issues, or the administration at the school being hesitant about certain things, etc.

That's why I think Nonoa is a unique addition to the cast thus far. She loves cosplay, but she has many social hangups that make it hard for her to interact fully with the cosplay world as she wants. This creates tension and friction, exactly the spices needed to add conflict and stakes to otherwise mundane plots. Nonoa's inability to express herself or connect to others based on her past hangups or cruel things people said to her sets up a half dozen terrific little moments in this week's episode. This is just as often played for laughs and funny reaction faces as it is a great animated representation of feelings of social anxiety and apprehension (I thought the static black tendrils were a particularly great touch). While I want Nonoa to eventually join the crew and heal from her past trauma, I also wouldn't mind if we get more out of her conflicted feelings and inability to communicate for a few more weeks at least.

Rating:

Grant is the cohost on the Blade Licking Thieves podcast and Super Senpai Podcast.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction is currently streaming on HIDIVE.





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.