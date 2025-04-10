Date A Live Gets New Anime Project

Visuals unveiled for 12th anniversary

Kadokawa announced on Thursday that the Date A Live series is getting a new anime project. The staff shared a visual to tease the project:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 2023 橘公司・つなこ/KADOKAWA/「デート・ア・ライブV」製作委員会

The company also unveiled a visual for the anime's 12th anniversary, featuring the characters in summer dresses:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 2023 橘公司・つなこ/KADOKAWA/「デート・ア・ライブV」製作委員会

There is also an event at the sixth floor of Volks Akihabara Hobby Paradise 2 from April 24-May 11 for the anniversary, as well as an event collaboration with Don Quijote stores.

© 2023 橘公司・つなこ/KADOKAWA/「デート・ア・ライブV」製作委員会

The first season of the Date A Live television anime adaptation aired 12 episodes and premiered in 2013. The second season aired 10 episodes and premiered in 2014. Funimation streamed the first and second seasons as they aired in Japan. The company also released the first season on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in June 2014 with an English dub , and released the second season on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in March 2016. The Gekijōban Date A Live: Mayuri Judgment anime film opened in Japan in August 2015.

The third season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation offered a simuldub. The anime's fourth season premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub . The anime was originally slated to premiere in October 2021, but was then delayed to April 2022 for "various reasons."

Koushi Tachibana launched the original light novel series in March 2011 with illustrations by Tsunako . Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko imprint published the 22nd and final volume in March 2020. Yen Press is releasing the novels in English.

The light novels have inspired several manga and video games.

Yuichiro Higashide 's Date A Live Fragment: Date A Bullet spinoff novels inspired a two-part theatrical anime adaptation in 2020.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.