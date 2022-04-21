Crunchyroll Reveals Date A Live IV Anime's English Dub Cast, April 22 Premiere

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the English dub for the Date A Live IV television anime series on Friday at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Mallorie Rodak will join the English cast as Nia.

The cast also includes:

Aaron Roberts is directing the English dub . Emily Neves is supervising the English script, and Jessica Cavangah is writing it. Benjamin Tehrani is in charge of ADR prep. Izzy Castillo is the ADR engineer.

The anime premiered on the AT-X channel on April 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs. The anime was originally slated to premiere in October, but was then delayed to this year for "various reasons."

Jun Nakagawa ( Date A Bullet , High School Fleet ) is directing the anime at Geek Toys ( Date A Bullet , Plunderer ). Fumihiko Shimo ( Talentless Nana , Myriad Colors Phantom World ) is overseeing the series scripts, Naoto Nakamura ( High School Fleet , The Price of Smiles ) is designing the characters, and Go Sakabe is returning from the previous three anime to compose the music.

Miyu Tomita is performing the opening theme song "OveR," and sweet ARMS are performing the ending theme song "S.O.S."

Kadokawa had announced a new anime in the franchise in September 2019, and revealed the fourth season in March 2020.

Tachibana launched the light novel series in March 2011 with illustrations by Tsunako . Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko imprint published the 22nd and final volume in March 2020. Yen Press is releasing the novels in English.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)