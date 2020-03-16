Date A Live Anime Gets 4th Season

The official website for the anime based on Koushi Tachibana 's Date A Live light novel series announced on Monday that a fourth season of the anime is in the works. The anime is titled Date A Live IV .

Kadokawa announced a new anime in the franchise last September. The new anime will adapt Yūichirō Higashide's Date A Live Fragment: Date A Bullet spinoff novels. That anime is a separate project from Date A Live IV .

Tachibana launched the light novel series in March 2011 with illustrations by Tsunako . Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko imprint will publish the 22nd and final volume (pictured at right) of the novels on March 19. The series has 6 million copies in print worldwide.

The first season of the Date A Live television anime adaptation aired 12 episodes and premiered in 2013. The second season aired 10 episodes and premiered in 2014. Funimation streamed the first and second seasons as they aired in Japan. The company also released the first season on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in June 2014 with an English dub , and released the second season on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in March 2016. The Gekijōban Date A Live: Mayuri Judgment anime film opened in Japan in August 2015.

The third season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation offered a simuldub.

The light novels have inspired several manga and video games. Compile Heart is developing a new game titled Date A Live Ren Dystopia , which is planned to release for the PlayStation 4 this year after a delay.