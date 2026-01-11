Apple, Naver WEBTOON Launch 'Made on iPad' Campaign With Top Webtoon Creators

Image via Webtoon Entertainment's website © WEBTOON Entertainment

Apple has partnered with Naver WEBTOON to launch the “Made on iPad” campaign, featuring 10 popular Korean webtoon creators, the companies announced on December 22.

The campaign highlights how tools such as the iPad Pro, Apple Pencil Pro, and professional drawing apps like Clip Studio function as core creative partners. Participating artists will share their creative workflows, techniques, and sources of inspiration while producing artwork using iPad Pro.

Creators from a wide range of genres are taking part, including Jeho Son and ZHENA ( ELECEED ), as well as artists behind titles such as Reborn Rich, Baeksoo's Three Meals, and The Nine-Year Curse.

As part of the initiative, Naver WEBTOON will open a dedicated campaign page showcasing illustrations created by the participating artists on iPad Pro. Readers will also be able to view special illustrations directly within select episodes, marked as “Made on iPad” cutscenes and drawn exclusively for the campaign.

Apple stated the collaboration is intended to demonstrate how the iPad can be integrated throughout the entire webtoon creation process, from initial sketches to finished artwork, underscoring its role in digital storytelling and creative production.

Source: Chosun Biz (Jae-eun Lee)