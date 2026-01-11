Frieren: Beyond Journey's End 2nd Season Anime's Promo Video Reveals Mrs. Green Apple's Opening Theme

TOHO animation started streaming the main promotional video on Sunday for the second season of the television anime of Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe 's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ( Sōsō no Frieren ) manga. The video reveals and previews Mrs. Green Apple 's opening theme song "lulu."

The below video has English subtitles that can be toggled on.

The staff also revealed that Kazuhiko Inoue will voice the Southern Hero.

Crunchyroll will stream the second season worldwide outside of Asia (but including India and the Indian subcontinent). 's "Friday Anime Night" programming block on Fridays at 11:00 p.m. JST.

The second season will debut on January 16

milet will perform ending theme song "The Story of Us," which was written specifically for the anime. milet also performed the first season's ending theme song.

Tomoya Kitagawa — who directed episodes 2, 8, and 25 of the first season — takes over as the director for the second season, with first season director Keiichirō Saitō now credited for director support. Daiki Harashina , who directed the third episode of the first season, is now the assistant director. Tomohiro Suzuki returns for series composition. Takasemaru ( Akiko Takase , Violet Evergarden , Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 22, 28 chief animation director), Keisuke Kojima ( 100 Meters , Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 7 director), and Yuri Fujinaka ( Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 22 chief animation director) are now the character designers for the anime (replacing Reiko Nagasawa ). Seiko Yoshioka returns for concept art. Evan Call returns to compose the soundtrack. Madhouse returns to animate the second season.

Other staff members include:

The first season premiered with a two-hour special in September 2023. The first season ran for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year) until March 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and it also streamed an English dub.

Viz Media has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The adventure is over but life goes on for an elf mage just beginning to learn what living is all about. Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure…

Yamada and Abe launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2020. The series is currently on an indefinite hiatus that started on October 22, for creators Yamada and Abe to take stock of their health, and consider adjusting the serialization pace of the series. The manga's 15th volume shipped on December 18.

The manga has exceeded 30 million copies in circulation worldwide.