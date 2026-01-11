Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2's New Video Reveals New, Returning Staff & July Debut

The "Overlap Bunko All-Star Gathering Special 2026 Part 1" livestream event on Sunday revealed the teaser promotional video, a new key visual, the new and returning staff members, and the July premiere for the second television anime season based on Ennki Hakari 's Skeleton Knight in Another World ( Gaikotsu Kishi-sama, Tadaima Isekai e Odekakechū or Skeleton Knight, going out to the parallel universe) light novel series.

Overlap also announced that the first season's opening theme song artist PelleK is again performing the new season's opening theme song. The Norwegian singer-songwriter has a video message for the anime's fans:

Image via Skeleton Knight in Another World anime's website ©秤猿鬼・オーバーラップ／骸骨騎士様II製作委員会

Katsumi Ono returns to direct the second season at Aura Studio . Character designer Tōru Imanishi , monster designer Yoshihiro Nagamori , and sound director Satoshi Motoyama all return for the second season.

Toshizo Nemoto ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime fourth season, Inu X Boku Secret Service ) is now in charge of series scripts, replacing Takeshi Kikuchi. First season sub-character designer Hideki Inoue is replaced by Chisa Shibata ( 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life , Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy ), and Jia Fang Lu ( My Clueless First Friend ) replaces art director Kenta Tsuboi . Other new staff includes color key artist Harue Ono ( MAD BOX , replacing Chiho Nakamura ), CGI director Tomotaka Aoki ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 ), and animation producer Yasuhiro Uema .

Additional new and returning staff members are:

Image via Skeleton in Another World anime's website © 秤猿鬼・オーバーラップ／骸骨騎士様製作委員会

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and also streams an English dub .

The series stars:

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

One day, a gamer played video games until he fell asleep…and when he woke up, he found himself in the game world–as a skeleton! Equipped with the powerful weapons and armor of his avatar but stuck with its frightening skeletal appearance, Arc has to find a place for himself in this new, fantastical land. All his hopes for a quiet life are dashed when he crosses paths with a beautiful elven warrior, setting him on a journey full of conflict and adventure.

Ennki Hakari launched the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's be Novelists) website in October 2014, and Overlap published the first volume with illustrations by KeG in June 2015, and the 10th volume in March 2022.

Akira Sawano ( A Bridge to the Starry Skies character design) launched the ongoing manga adaptation on Overlap's Comic Gardo website in February 2017.