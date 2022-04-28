Crunchyroll Debuts Skeleton Knight, Tsukimichi English Dubs on Thursday

Crunchyroll revealed on Wednesday that the English dubs for the Skeleton Knight in Another World and Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- anime series will premiere on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. EDT and 6:15 p.m. EDT, respectively.

Jason Lord is the director for the English dub for Skeleton Knight in Another World , and Dani Chambers is the assistant director. Olivia Harris , Noah Whitehead , and Ian Emerson are the engineers. Tyler Walker and Marshall Willscythe are the writers. Neal Malley is the ADR mixer. The cast includes:

Other cast members include Matthew David Rudd , Cory Phillips , Kevin D. Thelwell , Dominique North , Jeff Jiffers , David Lu , Greg Silva , Erica Muse , Anthony Bowling , James Larabee , John Gerhardt , Anthony DiMascio , Jason Crawford Jordan , Alex Mai , and Spencer Liles .

The anime premiered in Japan on April 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Katsumi Ono ( Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima , Hataraki Man , Girly Air Force , Senki Zesshō Symphogear sequels) is directing the anime at Studio KAI and HORNETS , and Takeshi Kikuchi ( Night Wizard The Animation , Ragnastrike Angels ) is supervising the series scripts. Tōru Imanishi ( Girly Air Force , Super Cub , WorldEnd ) is designing the characters based on the original novel illustrations by KeG . The artists eba and Tsubasa Ito ( Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- , The Price of Smiles ) are composing the music.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

One day, a gamer played video games until he fell asleep…and when he woke up, he found himself in the game world–as a skeleton! Equipped with the powerful weapons and armor of his avatar but stuck with its frightening skeletal appearance, Arc has to find a place for himself in this new, fantastical land. All his hopes for a quiet life are dashed when he crosses paths with a beautiful elven warrior, setting him on a journey full of conflict and adventure.

Jerry Jewell is the director for the English dub for Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- . Domonique French is the booth engineer, while Andrew Tipps is the mix engineer. Emily Neves is the script supervisor, and Jessica Cavanagh is the script writer. Benjamin Tehrani is credited for prep. The cast includes:

Other cast members include Kristen McGuire , Kyle Phillips , Dallas Reid , Jeff Johnson , Brienne Olvera , Matthew David Rudd , Adam Rowe , Kyle Phillips , and Michael Stimac .

The anime premiered in July 2021. NTV secured distribution of the anime worldwide outside of Asia through Crunchyroll . The company also secured key sales for distribution of the anime in Asia through MediaLink Entertainment Limited 's Ani-One Asia streaming channel and the Aniplus-Asia television channel.

NTV describes the anime:

Makoto Misumi is just an ordinary high school student living a regular life, but all of a sudden gets summoned to the other world to become a "hero." The goddess of the other world, however, insults him for being different and strips his "hero" title, before casting him off to the wilderness at the edge of the world. As he wanders the wilderness, Makoto encounters dragons, spiders, orcs, dwarves, and all sorts of non-human tribes. Because Makoto comes from a different world, he is able to unleash unimaginable magical powers and combat skills. But just how will he handle his encounters with various species and survive in his new environment. In this fantasy, Makoto tries to transform the other world into a better place despite the humans and gods having turned their backs on him.

Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Super Lovers ) directed the anime at C2C , and Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter ) supervised and wrote the series scripts. Yukie Suzuki ( Fight League: Gear Gadget Generators ) designed the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Super Lovers ) composed the music.

The anime will have a second season.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey) link 2, Liam Dempsey)