Crunchyroll Streams English Dubs for Aharen-san wa Hakarenai, Estab Life: Great Escape, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Tomodachi Game, Skeleton Knight in Another World, Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie, Ascendance of a Bookworm season 3, more
Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it will stream dubs for the following anime:
- Aharen-san wa Hakarenai (pictured right) - English, Latin American Spanish
- Estab-Life: Great Escape - English
- Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It. r=1-sinθ - English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese
- Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 - English
- Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs - English, German, French
- Tomodachi Game - English, French Russian
- The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 - English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Russian
- The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody - English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German
- Skeleton Knight in Another World - English, German
- The Dawn of the Witch - English, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French
- Heroines Run the Show - English
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic - English, Latin American Spanish, German, French, Brazilian Portuguese
- Date A Live IV - English, Latin American Spanish, French
- Love After World Domination - English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French
- Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie - English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, Russian
- Aoashi - English, Brazilian Portuguese
- Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 - English, Latin American Spanish, Russian
- AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline - English
- A Couple of Cuckoos - English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese
- Shin Ikki Tousen - English, German, Russian
- The Ancient Magus' Bride -The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm - English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Russian
- Requiem of the Rose King - English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French
- Dance Dance Danseur - Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese
Crunchyroll will stream an English dub for SPY×FAMILY, starting on Saturday. The dub will premiere early on Crunchyroll's Twitch channel on Friday at 4:00 p.m. EDT. French and German dubs will also premiere on Saturday. Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese dubs will launch on April 23. The company also lists a Russian dub.
Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub for the third season of Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These anime on April 6.
Sources: Email correspondence, Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)