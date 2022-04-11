Crunchyroll Streams English Dubs for Aharen-san wa Hakarenai, Estab Life: Great Escape, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2, More Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it will stream dubs for the following anime:

Crunchyroll will stream an English dub for SPY×FAMILY , starting on Saturday. The dub will premiere early on Crunchyroll 's Twitch channel on Friday at 4:00 p.m. EDT. French and German dubs will also premiere on Saturday. Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese dubs will launch on April 23. The company also lists a Russian dub .

Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub for the third season of Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These anime on April 6.

