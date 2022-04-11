News
Crunchyroll Streams English Dubs for Aharen-san wa Hakarenai, Estab Life: Great Escape, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2, More Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Tomodachi Game, Skeleton Knight in Another World, Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie, Ascendance of a Bookworm season 3, more

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it will stream dubs for the following anime:

Crunchyroll will stream an English dub for SPY×FAMILY, starting on Saturday. The dub will premiere early on Crunchyroll's Twitch channel on Friday at 4:00 p.m. EDT. French and German dubs will also premiere on Saturday. Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese dubs will launch on April 23. The company also lists a Russian dub.

Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub for the third season of Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These anime on April 6.

Sources: Email correspondence, Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)

discuss this in the forum (10 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives