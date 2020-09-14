Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Anime Gets New Sequel

Video previews upcoming 24-episode season

The official website for Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These , the new anime of Yoshiki Tanaka 's epic science fiction novels Legend of the Galactic Heroes , announced on Monday that the series is getting a 24-episode sequel (Episodes 25-48). The website began streaming a promotional video for the announcement.

A new broadcast of the first season with new theme songs premiered on April 6, and the second "season" made its television debut. The airing concluded on Monday.

The first season, The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Kaikō (The New Thesis: Star-Crossed), aired as a 12-episode series that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

The three films in the show's second "season," Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Second ( The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Seiran ), opened in Japan last year on September 27, October 25, and November 29, respectively. Each film has a length of four television episodes. Crunchyroll began streaming the series in September.

Shunsuke Tada ( Kuroko's Basketball , STARMYU ) directed the anime at Production I.G . Noboru Takagi ( Durarara!! , Kuroko's Basketball ) was in charge of the series scripts. Yoko Kikuchi ( Junjō Romantica , Kuroko's Basketball , Sekai Ichi Hatsukoi - The World's Greatest First Love ), Iwao Teraoka ( The Brave Police J-Decker guest character designs, Kuroko's Basketball storyboarder), and Katsura Tsushima ( Kuroko's Basketball episode animation director) designed the characters, and Takayuki Goto ( Kuroko's Basketball , Blood-C ) served as chief animation director.