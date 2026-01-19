Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Game Reveals DLC Character Ilsa's Gameplay Trailer

Character joins roster, game also updates to Version 2.50 on February 10

Cygames revealed a new trailer on Sunday for its Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising fighting game previewing the gameplay for DLC character Ilsa. The game will update to Version 2.50, and will add Ilsa as part of Character Pass 2 on February 10.

The game's Version 2.20 launched on August 5, and also

Wilnas as a playable character.

Character Pass 2 for the game also includes Sandalphon, Galleon, and Meg. Cygames added Sandalphon in February 2025, Galleon on May 28, and added Meg on October 15.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam in December 2023. Characters in the game's Character Pass 1 included: Lucilius, 2B, Vane, Beatrix, Versusia, and Vikala.

Arc System Works and Cygames launched the Granblue Fantasy: Versus fighting game in Japan in February 2020, and then launched the game in North America in March 2020. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia in March 2020. The game also launched on PC in March 2020.