Granblue Fantasy: Versus Game Launches on PC on March 13

XSEED Games announced on Thursday that Cygames and Arc System Works ' Granblue Fantasy : Versus fighting game will launch for PC via Steam on March 13 (March 14 in Japan). The Steam version will include graphical customization options; support for gamepads, as well as keyboard and mouse; Japanese and English voice options; and English, Japanese, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish text language options. The game will add Traditional and Simplified Chinese and Korean text options at a later date.

The game will ship for the PlayStation 4 in North America on March 3. Marvelous Europe will also release the game in Europe and Australia on March 27.

The game launched in Japan on the PS4 on February 6. The game was originally slated for release in 2019 in Japan.

Both XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe will release a Digital Deluxe Edition and a Digital Character Pass Set. XSEED Games will also release a Physical Premium Edition. Marvelous Europe cancelled its Physical Premium Edition release "due to ongoing time constraints and production issues."

Source: Press release via Siliconera