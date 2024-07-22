Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Fighting Game Adds DLC Characters Vikala, Sandalphon

Sandalphon joins game in Character Pass 2

Cygames announced on Sunday that it will add Vikala as a playable character to its Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising fighting game in October as the final character in Character Pass 1. The company also announced Character Pass 2 will include Sandalphon as a playable character.

The character trailer for newly announced character Versusia previews Vikala.

Image via Granblue Fantasy Versus game's X/Twitter account © Cygames, Inc. Developed by ARC SYSTEM WORKS

Cygames ' playable demo of the game at the EVO 2024 event this weekend includes new balances for Gran and Lucilius, and Versusia is also available to play.

Cygames also announced on Saturday that the game's 1.50 patch will include a new Versus Rank of Grand Master. The patch will debut on August 20 and will also include Versusia.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam on December 14.

Arc System Works and Cygames launched the Granblue Fantasy: Versus fighting game in Japan in February 2020, and then launched the game in North America in March 2020. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia in March 2020. The game also launched on PC in March 2020.