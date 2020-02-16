Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Second Anime Gets TV Broadcast in April

The official website for Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These , the new anime of Yoshiki Tanaka 's epic science fiction novels Legend of the Galactic Heroes , revealed on Thursday that the 24-episode series will air on NHK Educational TV ( NHK E Tele) on April 6 at 10:50 p.m. The broadcast will mark the television debut of Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Second , the second "season" of the new anime, and feature new theme songs. The website also revealed new promotional videos and visuals for the announcement.

SawanoHiroyuki[nZk] is returning to perform the new opening theme song "CRY," and ELISA is returning to perform the new ending song "Hikari no Hoshi" (Star of Light) for the NHK broadcast.

The first season, The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Kaikō (The New Thesis: Star-Crossed), aired as a 12-episode series that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

The three films in the show's second "season," The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Seiran (The New Thesis: Stellar War), opened in Japan on September 27, October 25, and November 29, respectively. Each film has a length of four television episodes. Crunchyroll began streaming the series in September.