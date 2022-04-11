Spy×Family Anime Gets English Dub with Early Premiere on Twitch (Updated)

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it will begin streaming an English dub of the television anime of Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY manga on Saturday. The dub will premiere early on Crunchyroll 's Twitch channel on Friday at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

The English cast includes:

Cris George is directing the English dub . Tyler Walker is writing the script. Helena Wahlstrom is the ADR engineer.

French and German dubs will also premiere on Saturday. Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese dubs will launch on April 23.

The anime premiered on April 9. The anime will run for two separate cours (quarters of a year). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Kazuhiro Furuhashi ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC , Rurouni Kenshin , Getbackers , 2019 Dororo ) is directing the anime at Wit Studio and CloverWorks . Kazuaki Shimada ( The Promised Neverland ) is designing the characters, and [K]NoW_NAME ( Fairy gone , Dorohedoro , Sakura Quest ) is the music producer.

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

Endō launched the manga in Japan on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in March 2019. Shueisha published the manga's ninth compiled volume on April 4. Shueisha is offering the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service on the same day. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.

Update: Updated cast list to reflect mixup on Crunchyroll 's original announcement. Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)