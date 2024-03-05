Date A Live V Anime Premieres on April 10

© 2023 橘公司・つなこ/KADOKAWA/「デート・ア・ライブV」製作委員会

The official website for the Date A Live V television anime announced on Tuesday that the series will premiere on April 10 at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X . The anime will then air on Tokyo MX , BS11 , KBS Kyoto , and Sun TV . The show will also stream on d Anime Store .

The anime features a returning cast and staff.

The new cast includes Aya Endō as Mio Takamiya, a beautiful young girl who is a mysterious existence. She has a connection to Shido's past.

The first season of the Date A Live television anime adaptation aired 12 episodes and premiered in 2013. The second season aired 10 episodes and premiered in 2014. The third season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime's fourth season premiered in April 2022. The Gekijōban Date A Live: Mayuri Judgment anime film opened in Japan in August 2015.

Koushi Tachibana launched the original light novel series in March 2011 with illustrations by Tsunako . Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko imprint published the 22nd and final volume in March 2020. Yen Press is releasing the novels in English.



Source: Date A Live V anime's website





