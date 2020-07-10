Date A Bullet Theatrical Anime Reveals 2-Part Premiere, Trailer, Songs

Date A Bullet: Dead or Bullet opens on August 14, Date A Bullet: Nightmare or Queen on November 13

The official website for the theatrical anime adaptation of Yuichiro Higashide 's Date A Live Fragment: Date A Bullet spinoff novels a trailer, key visual, theme songs, and premiere dates for the two-part project on Friday. The first theatrical anime in the project, Date A Bullet: Dead or Bullet , will open in select theaters in Japan for event screenings on August 14. The second theatrical anime, Date A Bullet: Nightmare or Queen , will open for event screenings on November 13.

The new trailer previews Date A Bullet: Dead or Bullet , while the key visual previews Date A Bullet: Nightmare or Queen . The video is available with English subtitles.

Go Sakabe ( Date A Live , Digimon Adventure tri. ) is composing the instrumental song "Infermata" as the opening theme for the project. Luiza is performing the ending theme song "Only wish" for Date A Bullet: Dead or Bullet , and Sakabe is also composing and arranging the song.

The theatrical anime's cast includes:

Jun Nakagawa (episode director for Killing Bites , Saki Episode of Side A ) is directing the anime at Geek Toys ( Plunderer , RErideD ). Novel author Higashide ( School-Live! , Fate/Apocrypha ) is writing the script, and Naoto Nakamura ( High School Fleet ) is designing the characters. NOCO is credited with the original character designs.

Kadokawa published the first Date A Live Fragment: Date A Bullet novel volume in March 2017, and Kadokawa shipped the sixth volume on March 19. NOCO illustrates the novels.

Koushi Tachibana launched the main Date A Live light novel series in March 2011 with illustrations by Tsunako . Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko imprint published the 22nd and final volume of the novels on March 19. The series has 6 million copies in print worldwide.

The first season of the Date A Live television anime adaptation aired 12 episodes and premiered in 2013. The second season aired 10 episodes and premiered in 2014. Funimation streamed the first and second seasons as they aired in Japan. The company also released the first season on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in June 2014 with an English dub , and released the second season on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in March 2016. The Gekijōban Date A Live: Mayuri Judgment anime film opened in Japan in August 2015.

The third season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation offered a simuldub.

A fourth season is in the works.

The light novels have inspired several manga and video games. Compile Heart is developing a new game titled Date A Live Ren Dystopia , which is planned to release for the PlayStation 4 this year after a delay.

Sources: Date A Bullet anime's website, Comic Natalie