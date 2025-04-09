Osaka's Bizarre Expo 2025 Mascot Inspires Equally Bizarre Monster Hunter Goods

But will the Rathoalos Myaku-Myaku appear in any Monster Hunter game as a monster or armor variant?

Image via www.capcom-games.com ©Expo 2025 ©CAPCOM

Video game producer CAPCOM unveiled on March 24 a set of Monster Hunter collaboration merchandise items for Expo 2025, the World Expo opening this month in Osaka. The items include a Monster Hunter x Kobe Fugetsudo Gaufre-fre can set, Rathoalos Myaku-Myaku plushie, Khezu Myaku-Myaku Ver. CFB Standard Model Plus, Voxenation Plushies, and Monster Hunter Bridge Main Visual Print Cookies.

大阪・関西万博で販売する「モンスターハンター」オリジナルグッズ紹介①



・商品名：EXPO2025 【モンスターハンター×神戸凮月堂】 ミニゴーフルフル缶セット

・価格：1,620円（税込）

・発売日：2025年4月13日（日）

・販売場所：「2025大阪・関西万博 会場内オフィシャルストア 東ゲート店… pic.twitter.com/8u7XRJuqDq — 【公式】モンスターハンター ブリッジ/MONSTER HUNTER BRIDGE Official (@MH_BRIDGE_JP) March 24, 2025

Introducing the original "Monster Hunter" goods to be sold at the Osaka Kansai Expo ①



・Product name: EXPO2025 Monster Hunter x Kobe Fugetsudo GAUFRE-FRE Can Set

・Price: 1,620 yen (tax included)

・Release date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

・• Available to purchase at: Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai , Official Store (East Gate Market Place) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Store

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai , Official Store (East Gate Market Place) Maruzen Junkudo

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai , Official Store (West Gate Market Place) West Japan Railway Company Group

Contents: This is a special mini gaufre (waffle) tin set created in collaboration between Kobe Fugetsudo and Monster Hunter. Featuring an original package inspired by the eerie yet endearing monster Khezu, which has captivated hunters around the world. The set includes three flavors: vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate.

Introducing the original "Monster Hunter" goods to be sold at the Osaka Kansai Expo ②



・Product name: EXPO 2025 Rathalos Myaku-Myaku Plushie

・Price: 4,070 yen (Tax Included)

・Release date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

・• Available to purchase at: Akakabe Osaka Healthcare Pavilion Store

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai , Official Store (East Gate Market Place) Maruzen Junkudo

Contents: The Rathalos Myaku-Myaku Plushie is a fluffy, egg-shaped plush that is soft to the touch and perfect for hugging. It features Rathalos, one of the iconic monsters from the Monster Hunter series, transformed into the Expo 2025 official mascot, Myaku-Myaku.

大阪・関西万博で販売する「モンスターハンター」オリジナルグッズ紹介③



・商品名：EXPO2025 CFBスタンダードモデル Plus フルフル ミャクミャクカラーVer.

・価格：3,300円（税込）

・発売日：2025年4月13日（日）

・販売場所：「2025大阪・関西万博 会場内 オフィシャルストア 東ゲート店 MARUZEN… pic.twitter.com/gxILZLjwig — 【公式】モンスターハンター ブリッジ/MONSTER HUNTER BRIDGE Official (@MH_BRIDGE_JP) March 24, 2025

Introducing the original "Monster Hunter" goods to be sold at the Osaka Kansai Expo ③



・Product name: EXPO 2025 Khezu Myaku-Myaku Ver. CFB Standard Model Plus

・Price: 3,300 yen (tax included)

・Release date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

・• Available to purchase at: Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai , Official Store (East Gate Market Place) Maruzen Junkudo

Contents: A special-colored Khezu inspired by the EXPO 2025 mascot, Myaku-Myaku, is now available in a CFB ( CAPCOM Figure Builder) Standard Model Plus! Included in your purchase is a dedicated red base, an acrylic plate featuring Myaku-Myaku, and a background sheet of the Expo venue!

Introducing the original "Monster Hunter" goods to be sold at the Osaka Kansai Expo ④



・Product name: VOXENATION Plushie

・Price: 4,620 yen each (tax included)

・Release date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

・• Available to purchase at: Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai , Official Store (East Gate Market Place) Maruzen Junkudo

Contents: These VOXNATION Plushies are both stylish and adorable, featuring a unique cube-shaped design. The Hunter and Felyne from the Monster Hunter series are each outfitted in gear inspired by the Expo 2025 mascot, Myaku-Myaku. The plushies come in transparent box packaging, making them perfect for showing off without even opening them!

大阪・関西万博で販売する「モンスターハンター」オリジナルグッズ紹介⑤



・商品名：ＭONSTER HUNTER BRIDGE メインビジュアル プリントクッキー

・価格：2,516円（税込）

・発売日：2025年4月13日（日）

・販売場所：「大阪ヘルスケアパビリオン」内グッズショップ「アカカベ… pic.twitter.com/Fx5ka4bxHu — 【公式】モンスターハンター ブリッジ/MONSTER HUNTER BRIDGE Official (@MH_BRIDGE_JP) March 24, 2025

Introducing the original "Monster Hunter" goods to be sold at the Osaka Kansai Expo ⑤



・Product name: Monster Hunter Bridge Main Visual Print Cookies

・Price: 2,516 yen (tax included)

・Release date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

・• Available to purchase at: Akakabe Osaka Healthcare Pavilion Store

Contents: Cookies featuring visuals from Monster Hunter Bridge, presented by CAPCOM .

CAPCOM 's English portal website also lists the items prices in yen, where they are available, and an item description. The items are about US$11, US$27, US$22, US$31, and US$17 respectively.

Expo 2025 is set to open on Sunday and run until October 13 in Osaka.