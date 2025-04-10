Live-Action Gazing at the Star Next Door Film's Trailer Unveils August 22 Debut

The live-action film of Ammitsu 's Gazing at the Star Next Door ( Tonari no Stella ) manga debuted its trailer and a teaser visual on Friday. Both announce that the film will open on August 22:

The teaser visual pays homage to the cover illustration on the manga's fourth volume.

Kodansha USA publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Chiaki is a pretty normal teenage girl. Since they were kids, she's had a thing for her best friend Subaru—who's fast becoming the hottest young actor in Japan! With Subaru threatening to slip away, Chiaki has a decision to make: Will she finally take her shot, or give Subaru up to his adoring public?

The series stars Riko Fukumoto (live-action Love Me, Love Me Not , Kimi ga Otoshita Aozora, A Girl & Her Guard Dog , left in image below) as Chiakiand FANTASTICS member Yūsei Yagi (live-action Yano-kun no Futsū no Hibi , Minami's Lover , right) as Subaru.

Image via Eiga Natalie

Hana Matsumoto ( Oshi no Ko , The End of the Pale Hour ) is directing the film, and Sawako Kawamitsu ( Bokura ga Koroshita, Saiai no Kimi , Animals ) wrote the script. TOHO will distribute the film.

Ammitsu launched the series in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in January 2022. Kodansha ships the seventh compiled book volume on December 13. Kodansha USA shipped the third volume on August 13.

Ammitsu ended the Ran the Peerless Beauty ( Takane no Ran-san ) manga in December 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 10th and final volume on January 13. Ammitsu launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in July 2017.

Source: Comic Natalie