Ran the Peerless Beauty's Ammitsu Launches New Manga in January

Tonari no Stella manga centers on relationship between normal girl, actor and chilldhood friend

The January 2022 issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed on Monday that Ammitsu will launch a new manga titled Tonari no Stella (The Star Next to Me) in the magazine's next issue on January 13. The magazine describes the manga with the tagline "This time, it's the guy that's the peerless beauty," in reference to Ammitsu 's previous manga Ran the Peerless Beauty .

The manga will center on the romance between normal high school girl Chiaki and her childhood friend and now-famous actor Subaru, who she still feels close with but can't help but also feel distanced from.

Ammitsu ended the Ran the Peerless Beauty ( Takane no Ran-san ) manga in December 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 10th and final compiled book volume on January 13. Ammitsu launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in July 2017.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally, and it released the 10th volume on September 21.