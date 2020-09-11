Ran the Peerless Beauty Manga Ends in 4 Chapters

The October issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed on Saturday that Ammitsu 's Ran the Peerless Beauty ( Takane no Ran-san ) manga will end in four chapters, including the chapter published on Saturday. If the manga does not take a break it should end in the January 2021 issue, which will ship in December.

Ammitsu launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in July 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled volume on Friday . The ninth volume revealed that the manga's 10th and final compiled volume will ship in January.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally, and it describes the series:

Ran is beautiful and stylish, with leading scores in her class. No boy on Earth would have the gall to try their hand with her, and no one would think that she's so entirely innocent… except Akira. Join us in this innocent love story about Rin the “mountaintop flower” and Akira, whose parents own a flowershop.

Kodansha Comics released the manga's eighth volume digitally on August 11.

