Game Developer gz Establishes Sirius Studio With Bloodborne Producer Teruyuki Toriyama

Studio to develop PC, console, VR, XR games

Image via PR Times © Sirius Studio Inc.

Osaka-based game developer gz announced on Thursday it has established the wholly owned associated game studio named Studio Sirius, based in Tokyo. The studio was officially established on March 3, and will plan and develop digital games for consoles and PC as well as VR games and XR content.

Demon's Souls remake and Bloodborne game producer Teruyuki Toriyama is the studio's company director, CPO, and general producer.

gz CEO Tomohiro Suzuki is also the representative director of Studio Sirius. Hideki Irie ( Popin Q film production committee) is the executive vice-president and executive producer. Other staff members include executive and producer Koh Okamura ( Soul Covenant, DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate ), and executive and producer Tsubasa Miyamoto ( Resident Evil 7, Soul Covenant )

Toriyama left SIE Japan Studio in December 2020, and joined the VR developer Thirdverse in April 2021.

Aside from the 2015 PlayStation 4 title Bloodborne and the 2020 PlayStation 5 remake of the 2013 PlayStation 3 title Demon's Souls , Toriyama also worked on the Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Déraciné games, as well as the Soul Sacrifice series.

gz was established in 2013 and recently acquired the Amata game and media company.

Sources: Sirius Studio, Teruyuki Toriyama's X/Twitter account, PR Times via Gematsu